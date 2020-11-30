Cyber Monday 2020: The Best Online Automotive Deals of the Year

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become the best day of the year to get great deals online. And with a good part of the world stuck at home this year, it’s no wonder online shopping has skyrocketed and we’re seeing some of the best deals we’ve ever seen this year.
Keep reading for some of our favorite automotive deals available online for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2020.
Remember, now is a great time to do a few quick & easy things for your car to get it ready for winter.
Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.
Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts is offering 25% Off All Orders with code CYBER25 at AdvanceAutoParts.com.
Advance happens to be our favorite online car parts store. Related: Should You Buy Car Parts Online?
Amazon
Of course, no big sale would be complete without talking about our mighty eCommerce overlords, Amazon. They’re having, as expected, continuing on from Black Friday and having a big Cyber Monday event.
Check out the Cyber Monday Automotive section here.
Related: Should you buy car parts on Amazon?
Auto Anything
Although not as well-stocked as Advance Auto, Auto Anything has a wider selection of customizable interiors and exteriors.
This sale gets you up to 70% off their sale items.
Car Giveaways
Omaze Car & Cash Giveaways
Omaze is offering a HUGE 1,500 extra entries when you enter any contest between 12 am – 6:59 am PT today (Nov. 30). Use code EARLYBIRD1500.
If you miss that, you can still get 750 extra entries for the rest of the day with code BIGTIME750. Here’s a list of all of their car contests currently going on. Our favorites:
- Win the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD from Lady Gaga’s 911 Music Video – Enter Here
- Win a Rare 2005 Ford GT and $20,000 – Enter Here
- Win a Custom Jeep Wrangler Rubicon from DeBerti and $20,000 – Enter Here
Giving Tuesday: Even if you don’t manage to enter on Monday, you can get an extra 500 entries to Omaze’s car giveaways on Tuesday (Dec. 1) in addition to updating the total amount raised on their homepage throughout the day.
Cyber Week Continued: Between Dec. 2 – 6 you can still get an extra 300 entries for any experience, plus you’re automatically entered to win $5,000 cash.
80Eighty
80Eighty is giving away 5x entries for their car giveaways. That means for every $1 spent, you get FIVE entries. The current prizes are:
- 800 horsepower Nissan GT-R + $30,000 cash
- Lamborghini Aventador + $60,000 cash
Lighting
Oracle Lighting
Today is the last day to get 15% off site-wide at Oracle Lighting by using the code CYBER15. If you’re in the market for an HID kit, off-road lighting, interior lights, or otherwise, check them out.
Radar Detectors
Escort MAX 360c
Save $70 on the Escort MAX 360c Radar Detector, now $579.95. This is our favorite overall radar detector on the market right now.
Read our review of the MAX 360c here. No code needed.
Escort MAX 360
Save $100 on the Escort MAX 360 Radar Detector – the little brother of the MAX 360c mentioned above. Now $399.
We reviewed the MAX 360 as well, right here. No code needed.
Cobra Road Scout
Save $50 on the Cobra Road Scout, 2-In-1 Radar Detector and Dash Camera Driver Alert System, bringing it down to only $399.95.
This detector was named Runner-Up in our awards for the Best Radar Detectors with Dash Cams.
Tires
Goodyear Tires
Need a new set of tires? Goodyear is having a Cyber Monday sale offering $80 Instant Savings on a set.
The cool part is, this is on top of any additional rebates (which are frequently $150,) so it’ll be easy to save $230 on a new set of shoes for your car.
BestUsedTires.com
BestUsedTires.com is offering $15 off orders of $100 or more for Cyber Monday if you use the coupon code CYBER20 at checkout (Valid 11/30 – 12/02).
Read our guide on used tires here.