Cyber Monday 2020: The Best Online Automotive Deals of the Year

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become the best day of the year to get great deals online. And with a good part of the world stuck at home this year, it’s no wonder online shopping has skyrocketed and we’re seeing some of the best deals we’ve ever seen this year.

Keep reading for some of our favorite automotive deals available online for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2020.

Remember, now is a great time to do a few quick & easy things for your car to get it ready for winter.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Advance Auto Parts is offering 25% Off All Orders with code CYBER25 at AdvanceAutoParts.com. Advance happens to be our favorite online car parts store. Related: Should You Buy Car Parts Online? Shop Now

Amazon Of course, no big sale would be complete without talking about our mighty eCommerce overlords, Amazon. They’re having, as expected, continuing on from Black Friday and having a big Cyber Monday event. Check out the Cyber Monday Automotive section here. Related: Should you buy car parts on Amazon?

Auto Anything Although not as well-stocked as Advance Auto, Auto Anything has a wider selection of customizable interiors and exteriors. This sale gets you up to 70% off their sale items.

Car Giveaways

Omaze Car & Cash Giveaways Omaze is offering a HUGE 1,500 extra entries when you enter any contest between 12 am – 6:59 am PT today (Nov. 30). Use code EARLYBIRD1500. If you miss that, you can still get 750 extra entries for the rest of the day with code BIGTIME750. Here’s a list of all of their car contests currently going on. Our favorites: Win the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD from Lady Gaga’s 911 Music Video – Enter Here

Win a Rare 2005 Ford GT and $20,000 – Enter Here

Win a Custom Jeep Wrangler Rubicon from DeBerti and $20,000 – Enter Here Giving Tuesday: Even if you don’t manage to enter on Monday, you can get an extra 500 entries to Omaze’s car giveaways on Tuesday (Dec. 1) in addition to updating the total amount raised on their homepage throughout the day. Cyber Week Continued: Between Dec. 2 – 6 you can still get an extra 300 entries for any experience, plus you’re automatically entered to win $5,000 cash.

80Eighty 80Eighty is giving away 5x entries for their car giveaways. That means for every $1 spent, you get FIVE entries. The current prizes are: 800 horsepower Nissan GT-R + $30,000 cash

Lamborghini Aventador + $60,000 cash

Lighting

Oracle Lighting Today is the last day to get 15% off site-wide at Oracle Lighting by using the code CYBER15. If you’re in the market for an HID kit, off-road lighting, interior lights, or otherwise, check them out.

Radar Detectors

Escort MAX 360c Save $70 on the Escort MAX 360c Radar Detector, now $579.95. This is our favorite overall radar detector on the market right now. Read our review of the MAX 360c here. No code needed.

Escort MAX 360 Save $100 on the Escort MAX 360 Radar Detector – the little brother of the MAX 360c mentioned above. Now $399. We reviewed the MAX 360 as well, right here. No code needed.

Cobra Road Scout Save $50 on the Cobra Road Scout, 2-In-1 Radar Detector and Dash Camera Driver Alert System, bringing it down to only $399.95. This detector was named Runner-Up in our awards for the Best Radar Detectors with Dash Cams.

Tires

Goodyear Tires Need a new set of tires? Goodyear is having a Cyber Monday sale offering $80 Instant Savings on a set. The cool part is, this is on top of any additional rebates (which are frequently $150,) so it’ll be easy to save $230 on a new set of shoes for your car. Shop Now