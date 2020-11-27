Black Friday 2020: Don’t Miss the Best Automotive Deals

With most of the world confined to their homes this time of year, online shopping this holiday season is bigger than ever.

And with Black Friday being the busiest shopping day of the year, it’s no wonder we’re seeing some of the hottest deals ever online right now.

Keep reading for our Top Picks of the Best Automotive Black Friday Deals of 2020.

This is a good chance to take care of some of the critical things to do to your car before winter. Here are five quick & easy things to get you ready for the snow & ice.

Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Today Only: Advance Auto Parts is offering 25% Off All Orders with code BF25 at AdvanceAutoParts.com. Advance Auto is our go-to online store for car parts. We like that we can order online and pick up in the local shop or have it delivered. Related: Should You Buy Car Parts Online? Shop Now

Amazon Of course, no Black Friday would be complete without talking about our mighty eCommerce overlords, Amazon. They’re having, as expected, a huge Black Friday event with a ton of things on sale. Check out the Black Friday Automotive section here. Related: Should you buy car parts on Amazon?

Auto Anything Although not as well-stocked as Advance Auto, Auto Anything has a wider selection of customizable interiors and exteriors. This sale gets you up to 63% off their sale items.

Car Giveaways

Yes, this means you can win awesome cars. And lots of cash.

Omaze Car & Cash Giveaways Omaze is offering 300 extra entries + entry to win a $500 Amazon gift card (10 winners total) when you enter any contest between Nov 27 – 29th. Here’s a list of all of their car contests currently going on. Our favorites: Win the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD from Lady Gaga’s 911 Music Video – Enter Here

Win a Rare 2005 Ford GT and $20,000 – Enter Here

Win a Custom Jeep Wrangler Rubicon from DeBerti and $20,000 – Enter Here

80Eighty 80Eighty is giving away 5X entries for their car giveaways. That means for every $1 spent, you get FIVE entries instead of one. The current prizes are: 800 horsepower Nissan GT-R + $30,000 cash

Lamborghini Aventador + $60,000 cash

Electronics & Accessories

Logitech Driving Force Racing Wheel The Logitech Driving Force Racing Wheel is our favorite bang-for-the-buck racing wheel out there right now. Tons of high-end features for only $250 right now. And if you want to grab the shifter that goes along with it, you’ll get an extra $10 off today. Pick it up on LogitechG.com or read our review here.

Escort M1 Dash Cam Save $30 on the Escort M1 Dash Cam, now only $159.95. No code required, offer good until 11/28. We reviewed the M1 dash cam paired with the Max 360c radar detector and found it to be a very good value.

Cobra Dual-View Smart Dash Cam Save $30 on the new Cobra Dual-View Smart Dash Cam with Built-In Cabin View, bringing it down to $149. No code needed, good until 11/28.

Cobra DASH 2216D $100 Off on the Cobra DASH 2216D Dual View Dash Cam, now only $99.95! No code needed, good until 11/28.

Lighting

Auxito Known for their quality and affordable LED headlights, interior lighting sets, and headlight conversion kits, Auxito is offering an extra 23% off all products, some of which are already discounted up to 45%. No code needed – check out their best sellers here.

Oracle Lighting Oracle Lighting is offering 15% Off site-wide from today until Cyber Monday if you use the code CYBER15. Oracle specializes in specialty interior and exterior lights, including HID kits, off-road lighting, and more.

Radar Detectors

Escort MAX 360c Save $100 on the Escort MAX 360c Radar Detector, now $549.95 until 11/28. This is our favorite overall radar detector on the market right now. Read our review of the MAX 360c here. No code needed.

Escort MAX 360 Save $70 on the Escort MAX 360 Radar Detector – the little brother of the MAX 360c mentioned above. Now $429.95. We reviewed the MAX 360 as well, right here. No code needed, good until 11/28.

Escort MAX 3 Finally, you can save $80 when you pair the new Escort MAX 3 radar detector + M1 Dash Cam by using the code MAX3M1. You guessed it, we also reviewed the MAX 3. Good until 11/28.

Cobra Road Scout Save $70 on the Cobra Road Scout, 2-In-1 Radar Detector and Dash Camera Driver Alert System until 11/28, bringing it down to only $379.95. This detector was named Runner-Up in our awards for the Best Radar Detectors with Dash Cams.

Cobra DualPro 360° Save $100 on the Cobra DualPro 360° Radar detector + M1 Dashcam Bundle with code DUALPROM1. Offer good until 11/28.

Rocky Mountain Radar Rocky Mountain Radar is offering 20% Off any detector with the code 20FOR2020. Offer is good until 11/30. That means you can get $80 off their most popular radar detector, The Judge 2.0.

Tires

With winter just around the corner, it’s prime time to grab yourself a new set of winter tires. Or at least make sure the tires you’re running on are in good shape.

Check out our list of the best winter tires to find out which ones are worth your money.

Goodyear Tires Need a new set of tires? Goodyear is having a big Black Friday sale offering $80 Instant Savings on a set. The cool part is, this is on top of any additional rebates (which are frequently $150,) so it’ll be easy to save $230 on a new set of shoes for your car. Shop Now