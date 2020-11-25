Mercury Car Insurance Review (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Mercury Review In Our Opinion: Mercury Insurance is a good option for car insurance if you are located in one of the 11 states it serves, but the company has mixed customer reviews. We recommend looking into other top providers to make sure you get the best deal and highest-quality coverage. Industry Standing: 80 Availability: 70 Coverage: 85 Affordability: 85 Customer Service: 80 Online Experience: 80 Pros: Affordable Offers discount bundling A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Cons: Only available in 11 states Mixed reviews about mobile app 80

Mercury Insurance is a popular option for car insurance if you are located in one of the states the insurer serves. Read on for a full review of Mercury car insurance coverage, discounts, customer reviews, and more.

Finding information about coverage and how to find low car insurance rates can be difficult. Our team has done the research on the best auto insurance companies so you don’t have to. We recommend checking out top-rated providers and getting quotes from multiple insurers before making a decision on coverage. Remember, car insurance quotes are affected by factors such as your age and vehicle, so your quote will not be the same as your neighbor’s.

Mercury Car Insurance Overview

Mercury General Corporation, better known as Mercury Insurance, has been around since 1962. Today, it provides products such as Mercury car insurance, homeowners insurance, condo insurance, renters insurance, and more. The company offers coverage in the following states:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Texas

Virginia

Overall, Mercury Insurance reviews are positive. The company has an A+ rating from both AM Best and the BBB, which indicates it has a strong financial ability to pay out claims and it works well with customers. However, as is to be expected, Mercury car insurance has received its fair share of customer complaints.

Mercury Car Insurance Coverage

There are a few types of Mercury car insurance to choose from, including standard auto insurance coverage:

Collision

Comprehensive

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

The insurer also offers rental car coverage. In addition, you can add 24/7 roadside assistance as well as rideshare coverage to your Mercury car insurance policy for as little as 90 cents a day.

Mercury Car Insurance Discounts

Mercury Insurance works to provide its customers with lower rates by offering a number of discounts. You can add one or more of the following discounts to your Mercury car insurance policy if you qualify:

Mercury Discount Details Anti-theft Drivers with an anti-theft device in their vehicle can receive a discount. Auto pay You can save money by signing up to make automatic payments. E-signature Electronic signatures are convenient and will earn you a discount. Good driver If you have gone a significant amount of time without a violation or accident,

you can qualify for this driver discount. Good student Young drivers who maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average

can get a discount on Mercury car insurance. Multi-car Insuring multiple vehicles on one policy can earn you a discount. Multi-policy Bundle your home insurance, condo insurance,

or renters policy with your Mercury auto insurance to receive a discount. Pay in full You can save by paying your premium amount upfront.

Mercury RealDrive® Program

Enrolling in the insurer’s RealDrive program is another way to save money on Mercury car insurance. You can save five percent just for signing up, then report your mileage before your policy renews and receive further discounts based on how many miles you drive.

Unlike other usage-based insurance plans, RealDrive is only based on mileage, not on habits such as hard braking and steering. Ask your insurance agent for more details.

Mercury Car Insurance Mobile App

For further discounts, drivers in Texas can use the MercuryGO mobile app. The app is designed to help drivers develop safe habits by providing feedback on how to improve in certain areas. Safe drivers can earn up to a 40-percent discount, plus five percent off premiums for just signing up.

MercuryGO has a 3.3 out of 5.0-star rating on the Google Play app store, but customer satisfaction seems hit or miss. Positive reviews say the app works great, while some customers report that the app is glitchy and needs bug fixes.

Customer Ratings & Reviews

Mercury Insurance has some mixed ratings and reviews from customers. It holds an A+ from the BBB but only has a 1.3 out of 5.0-star BBB customer rating with 30 reviews. A BBB customer rating that low is not uncommon for insurance companies, as drivers are more likely to visit the site to complain rather than write positive reviews. However, the company’s Yelp page also has 1.5 stars and around 200 reviews. On Trustpilot, Mercury Insurance has a 3.4 out of 5.0 rating.

A lot of the customer reviews mention issues with filing and managing claims. Here are some examples of what Mercury auto insurance customers have to say:

“I have been with Mercury Insurance for decades and have had nothing but excellent service… [The] staff have always treated me kindly, gotten back to me quickly, and [have] settled claims more than fairly.” – Guru D. via Yelp

“I currently have Mercury auto insurance and will be looking for a new company after trying to file a claim to have my front window replaced. If you have Mercury Insurance and you have a rock hit your car, [the company] will make you wait a day to review your claim before having it replaced or repaired, no matter if it is unsafe to drive it as it is.” – Lori D. via BBB

Our Verdict on Mercury Car Insurance

We rate Mercury car insurance at 80 percent. It has a long list of discounts and a good usage-based savings program, but it is only available in 11 states and has mixed customer reviews.

