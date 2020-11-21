How Much Does an Extended Car Warranty Cost? (2020)

Extended car warranty costs vary from driver to driver.

Factors like the contract you choose, the deductible you choose, and the type of car you drive will influence the cost of your extended warranty.

We’ve collected quotes for extended car warranty plans from each of the industry’s top providers and outline these costs for you to compare below.

An extended car warranty is a great option for drivers looking to protect their car after their factory warranty expires. Instead of paying out of pocket for repairs, you’re just responsible for a deductible and a monthly or one-time coverage payment – but how much does an extended car warranty cost?

In this article, we’ll explain the average cost of both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection plans. We’ll also go over the different factors that affect your extended car warranty cost and whether the extra coverage is worth the investment.

After thoroughly researching the warranty industry, our review team ranked the best extended car warranty providers available in 2020.

What Does the Average Extended Car Warranty Cost?

Like car insurance, extended car warranty costs are personalized and vary from driver to driver. Based on the quotes our review team has collected, an extended car warranty can cost anywhere from $1,300 to $4,600, with the average cost being around $2,600.

Prices vary so widely because there are many factors that can influence costs, such as the plan type and contract length you choose. The contracts included in the data above ranged from three-year terms up to seven-year terms and included bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. You can see a breakdown of costs for each type of coverage below.

Average Bumper-to-Bumper Extended Car Warranty Cost

Since bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage is so comprehensive, it tends to cost more. On average, we found these types of contracts to cost between $1,700 and $4,600. Here are a few sample quotes from our top recommended providers for their bumper-to-bumper plans:

Car Warranty Provider Plan Name Term Length Extended Car Warranty Cost Endurance Supreme 5 years/100,000 miles $2,732.89 CARCHEX Titanium 5 years/100,000 miles $2,451.06 CarShield Diamond 5 years/100,000 miles $1,794.04 Protect My Car Supreme 4 years/100,000 miles $4,270.92

The prices above represent coverage for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles on the odometer for a driver located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Keep in mind that your own extended car warranty cost may vary.

Average Powertrain Extended Car Warranty Cost

We also got quotes for powertrain coverage from the same providers. The average total cost ranged between $1,300 and $3,400, depending on the provider. Below, we’ve outlined estimated powertrain warranty costs from Endurance, CARCHEX, CarShield, and Protect My Car.

Car Warranty Provider Plan Name Term Length Extended Car Warranty Cost Endurance Secure Plus 5 years/100,000 miles $3,114.87 CARCHEX Silver 5 years/75,000 miles $2,786.16 CarShield Gold Unlimited $99.99 per month Protect My Car Driveline 4 years/75,000 miles $3,397.12

The prices listed were for a 2013 Honda Accord with 90,000 miles on the odometer for a driver located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Again, the quotes you receive may vary.

What Factors Affect the Cost of an Extended Auto Warranty?

Your extended car warranty cost will be determined by several factors, including your coverage length, level of coverage, deductible, provider, and vehicle type. Below, we’ve explained how each impacts how much you’ll pay for a vehicle service contract.

Coverage length: Typically, longer contracts are more expensive.

Typically, longer contracts are more expensive. Level of coverage: More comprehensive coverage plans, like exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranties, have a higher price tag than basic powertrain warranties.

More comprehensive coverage plans, like exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranties, have a higher price tag than basic powertrain warranties. Deductible: Similar to auto insurance, choosing a lower deductible will lead to a higher overall premium cost for extended warranties. Most companies offer deductible options ranging from $0 to $200.

Similar to auto insurance, choosing a lower deductible will lead to a higher overall premium cost for extended warranties. Most companies offer deductible options ranging from $0 to $200. Provider: You can purchase an extended warranty from your vehicle’s manufacturer or an independent provider. Manufacturer-backed warranties tend to be more expensive, as they usually include dealership markups and set deductibles.

You can purchase an extended warranty from your vehicle’s manufacturer or an independent provider. Manufacturer-backed warranties tend to be more expensive, as they usually include dealership markups and set deductibles. Vehicle type: Older, higher-mileage vehicles have a higher chance of breaking down, so they will typically cost more to cover. Luxury vehicles are also more expensive to cover, as their repair costs are usually higher than those of standard vehicles.

Is an Extended Car Warranty Worth It?

The cost-effectiveness of an extended car warranty varies from driver to driver. While vehicle service contracts can provide peace of mind on the road after your factory warranty expires, it may make more sense for some car owners to pay for repairs outright.

If you own a highly reliable car, plan on trading in your car shortly after your factory warranty expires, or feel comfortable paying for unexpected repairs out of pocket, buying an extended warranty might not be as beneficial for you.

However, if you’d be unable to afford a large, unexpected repair bill, it makes sense to finance repairs over time with an extended car warranty. This way, you know you won’t be stuck without a usable vehicle if a major breakdown occurs.

It’s difficult to predict a vehicle’s expected repair costs and long-term reliability, but data from RepairPal can help us get a better understanding of average costs and how a vehicle will perform down the road. Below, you’ll find the overall reliability ratings and average annual repair costs of a few popular vehicle models, according to RepairPal.

Vehicle Make Reliability Rating Average Annual Repair Cost Toyota 4.0 / 5.0 $441 Ford 3.5 / 5.0 $775 Hyundai 4.0 / 5.0 $468 Honda 4.0 / 5.0 $428

Even the most reliable vehicles can still experience an unexpected mechanical or electrical failure. Extended car warranties can remove some of the stress following a breakdown knowing you’re protected against most repair costs. These contracts also tend to include additional benefits like roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and rental car coverage.

Our Top Picks For Extended Car Warranty Coverage

Our review team thoroughly researched the extended auto warranty industry, rating providers based on their plan options, customer service, reputation, and affordability.

Endurance: Best Overall

Overall, we rated Endurance 5.0 out of 5.0 stars. We also gave the company a 4.5 rating or higher in each of our research categories. Endurance offers five different extended warranty coverage options with term limits up to 15 years or 200,000 miles.

Endurance is a unique provider, as it works directly with drivers rather than using independent contact administrators. This means that you'll receive the same great customer service when getting quotes and filing claims, and as there's no middleman, these processes can be more efficient.

Read our full Endurance warranty review for more details.

CARCHEX: Best For Older Vehicles

CARCHEX is a reputable extended car warranty company that has been in the business for over 20 years. The company offers five extended warranty plans with term limits up to 10 years or 250,000 miles and can cover vehicles up to 20 years old.

Along with receiving positive customer feedback, CARCHEX currently holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It also partners with well-regarded businesses such as Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com.

Read our CARCHEX review for additional information.