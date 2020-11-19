Is the Chevy Extended Warranty Worth It? (2020 Review)

There are two Chevrolet extended warranty plan options.

Chevy offers a few additional benefits with each of its coverage plans.

Compare multiple extended car warranty providers to find the best coverage for your vehicle and budget.

If you’re a Chevy driver looking for peace of mind on the road, you may be considering a Chevrolet extended warranty. But are Chevy’s vehicle protection plans worth the financial investment?

In this article, we’ll go over Chevy extended warranty coverage and costs in detail. We’ll also discuss average annual repair costs for Chevy vehicles and review the Chevrolet factory and certified pre-owned warranties.

After thoroughly researching the extended warranty industry, our review team ranked the best extended car warranty providers available in 2020.

Chevy Extended Warranty Overview

There are two Chevy extended warranty options: the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty and the Chevrolet Platinum Protection Plan. Both protect you from unexpected repair costs after your factory warranty expires, but for different lengths of time and with different added benefits.

Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty

The Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty lengthens the manufacturer’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty for 2018 to 2020 models by 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means that it gives you a total of 5 years/60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.

Since this Chevy extended warranty mimics the original bumper-to-bumper warranty, you’re covered for any repairs resulting from defective parts or errors in workmanship. This plan is backed by the manufacturer, meaning you’ll also have access to Chevrolet Certified Service experts.

However, the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty is only available to purchase at the time you buy your vehicle. Once you drive off the lot, your only Chevy extended warranty option will be the manufacturer’s Platinum Protection Plan.

Chevrolet Platinum Protection Plan

There are two levels of coverage to choose from under the Chevy Platinum Protection Plan: Silver and Platinum. Each plan has term lengths starting at 2 years or 24,000 miles and can extend up to 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Here’s an overview of what the Silver Protection Plan covers:

Brakes

Engine

Steering

Electrical

Drive axle

Transmission

Transfer case

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets

Enhanced electrical

Turbocharger/supercharger

According to the sample contract on Chevrolet’s website, the Platinum plan is an exclusionary warranty that covers over 1,000 parts, including most components of the systems listed above. Both of these Chevy extended warranty plans can be canceled at any time or transferred to a new owner if you sell your vehicle before your coverage expires.

Additional Perks

The Chevrolet Protection Plans come with a few additional benefits, including:

Towing services

Lockout services

Lost key reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption reimbursement

These are standard perks that come with most extended car warranties.

What’s Not Covered Under the Chevrolet Extended Warranty?

The Chevy Extended Limited Warranty covers all parts and labor but excludes routine maintenance services and repairs not resulting from normal use. Drivers in California, Minnesota, Maine, and Florida are not eligible for this Chevy extended warranty coverage.

The Chevrolet Platinum Plan has a more robust list of exclusions. It does not cover:

Exterior trim

Exhaust components

Tire pressure sensors

Maintenance services

Tires, wheels, and rims

Brake rotors and drums

Batteries and battery cables

Certain emissions components

Lenses, sealed beams, and light bulbs

Is Chevy Extended Warranty Coverage Worth It?

In general, a Chevy extended warranty is worth it if paying for coverage is cheaper than paying for Chevrolet repair costs outright. To get credible information on expected repair costs, we turn to RepairPal. RepairPal uses customer reports to estimate average repair costs for certain manufacturers, Chevrolet included.

On average, Chevrolet vehicles cost $649 annually to maintain and repair. Here’s how RepairPal breaks down that cost and how Chevy’s reliability ratings compare to the industry average:

RepairPal Rating Factor Chevrolet Average Industry Average Average Annual Repair Cost $649 $652 Reliability Rating 3.5 out of 5.0 — Frequency of Repairs 0.3 repairs per year 0.4 repairs per year Likelihood of Needing a Severe Repair 15% 12%

*RepairPal defines a “severe” repair as costing more than three times the industry average repair cost, or $1,956.

Based on these numbers, a Chevrolet extended warranty may be a wise investment, especially considering the likelihood that your Chevy will need a severe repair.

Before making a decision about a Chevy extended car warranty, you should also consider what coverage you already have. Below, we’ve outlined the basics of the Chevrolet manufacturer’s warranty and the certified pre-owned (CPO) Chevrolet warranty.

Chevrolet Factory Warranty

The Chevy warranty offered by General Motors includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles. This coverage plan includes 24-hour roadside assistance for jump-starts, lockout services, emergency towing, emergency fuel delivery, and flat tire services. Chevrolet also includes tire coverage for the first year of your vehicle’s life.

Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet Warranty

After passing a 172-point inspection, CPO Chevrolets are backed by a 6-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which begins on the vehicle’s in-service date. Chevrolet also gives CPO drivers 1 year/12,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and roadside assistance.

Cost of the Chevy Extended Warranty

You’ll need to ask about the cost of the Chevy Extended Limited Warranty when you go in to purchase your vehicle, but the manufacturer offers online cost estimates for its Platinum Protection Plan.

Chevy allows customers to finance their warranty coverage with a monthly payment plan or pay upfront for a slight discount. Below, we’ve outlined what a Platinum Chevy extended warranty plan would cost for a model year 2020 Silverado 1500 with 30,000 miles on the odometer.

Chevy Extended Warranty Term Length Upfront Cost Monthly Payment Cost* 2 years/24,000 miles $2,254.35 $162.42 per month for 14 months 3 years/36,000 miles $3,002.95 $145.80 per month for 21 months 4 years/48,000 mile $3,629.00 $177.19 per month for 21 months 5 years/60,000 miles $3,812.35 $186.38 per month for 21 months

*These monthly payment plans also include a $99 down payment.

The Chevy extended warranty comes with $0, $100, and $100 disappearing deductible options.

Benefits of a Third-Party Chevy Extended Warranty

A manufacturer-backed plan isn’t the only option to meet your Chevy extended warranty needs. You can also purchase coverage from independent reputable extended car warranty companies. There are a few benefits to purchasing from an independent provider, including:

There’s no pressure to purchase warranty coverage at the same time you buy your vehicle.

You can choose from more coverage options. Our top-rated providers offer five or six plans that have term limits up to 250,000 miles or 15 years, depending on the company.

You can choose your own repair shop. Many manufacturers require that drivers have covered repairs made at a dealership. With a third-party warranty provider, you have your choice of repair facilities.

When shopping for an extended car warranty, make sure to compare quotes between providers. We recommend reaching out to Endurance and CARCHEX.

Endurance: Best Overall

In our car warranty industry review, we rated Endurance the No. 1 overall provider. For each of our research categories – coverage, industry standing, affordability, and customer service – Endurance scored a 4.5 or above (out of 5.0).

Endurance is one of the only top providers that works directly with customers instead of working with an independent contract administrator. Here are more fast facts about the provider:

You can choose from five coverage plans with term limits up to 15 years or 200,000 miles.

Endurance vehicle service contracts are available to customers in all U.S. states except California.

Endurance has online sample contracts so that customers can better understand the company’s coverage before reaching out for a quote.

Endurance works with repair facilities and dealerships nationwide to provide more options to its customers.

Read our full Endurance warranty review for more information, and click below to get a free quote from the provider.

Best Overall

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX offers plans in all U.S. states and has been in business for over 20 years. It has a long history of providing outstanding customer service and currently holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Here’s an overview of CARCHEX:

There are five service plans offered, with term limits up to 10 years and 250,000 miles.

The provider is backed by industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.

CARCHEX has some of the best options for older, high-mileage vehicles and covers cars up to 20 years old.

CARCHEX offers online sample contracts for customers looking to know how their coverage works before signing on the dotted line.

If you’d like to learn more, check out our full CARCHEX review. You can also get a free, personalized CARCHEX quote by clicking below.