ForeverCar Extended Warranty Review (2020)

ForeverCar offers four coverage plans to choose from, each with a monthly payment option.

The provider has received much positive customer feedback, with many reviews mentioning knowledgeable staff and affordable extended coverage.

After receiving a quote from ForeverCar, compare it to a few of our vetted providers to make sure you’re getting the best coverage at the best price possible.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

ForeverCar Review In Our Opinion: ForeverCar is a reputable option for car owners looking for an extended car warranty without a long-term commitment. Contract holders can build their coverage and term length as needed. The company has received strong customer satisfaction scores through the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Affordable coverage Online quotes available Positive customer reviews Short-term, renewable contracts Cons: No option for long-term contracts Monthly payments may increase after three years of contract renewal 4.5

ForeverCar is a reputable extended car warranty company to consider if you want to keep your car covered after your factory warranty expires. In this review, we’ll discuss the ins and outs of ForeverCar, including coverage, costs, industry reputation, contract exclusions, and the company’s quotes and claims processes.

When shopping for an extended warranty, it’s always smart to get quotes from more than one provider. Our review team has extensively researched the auto coverage industry and determined the best extended car warranty companies on the market today. You can start getting free quotes from our top recommended providers below.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

ForeverCar Highlights

ForeverCar, an extended car warranty company based in Chicago, Illinois, works with different partners to provide four coverage options to drivers nationwide. Established in 2012, the company has gotten many positive industry ratings from the BBB and customer review sites like Trustpilot.

Although ForeverCar warranties are available across the U.S., the company sells coverage through a network of independent administrators, which vary by state.

Customer reviews mention affordable extended warranties and helpful service representatives, but what makes ForeverCar really stand out from other car warranty companies is its month-to-month contracts. Rather than offer long-term commitments, ForeverCar coverage is purchased and renewed on a monthly basis, and coverage prices are locked in for three-year blocks of time. After three years, prices are adjusted based on your vehicle’s age and mileage.

ForeverCar Extended Warranty Coverage

ForeverCar offers four extended warranty plans: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum Plus. ForeverCar warranties don’t have any mileage limits and are paid for on a monthly basis. As mentioned, all coverage plans are priced at a fixed monthly rate for three years.

Below, we’ve outlined each of ForeverCar’s extended warranties.

Silver: Covers your engine, transmission, steering, front suspension, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, front- and rear-wheel drive, and seals and gaskets

Covers your engine, transmission, steering, front suspension, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, front- and rear-wheel drive, and seals and gaskets Gold: Stated-component coverage for all systems protected under the Silver plan, with additional individual components covered for each system

Stated-component coverage for all systems protected under the Silver plan, with additional individual components covered for each system Platinum: Exclusionary coverage for most vehicle components, with exceptions such as maintenance services and wear-and-tear parts

Exclusionary coverage for most vehicle components, with exceptions such as maintenance services and wear-and-tear parts Platinum Plus: Exclusionary coverage for most vehicle components as well as “wearable” items like windshield wipers, fuses, light bulbs, and brake pads

ForeverCar provides online sample contracts for each plan, which are helpful to review before signing on the dotted line. It’s important to fully understand your contract so that you know exactly what is and is not covered before making the investment.

If you’re not happy with your coverage, ForeverCar contracts can be canceled at any time. Drivers who cancel their contract within 30 days of purchase will receive a full refund, and prorated refunds will be given after that 30-day period.

What’s Not Covered?

Each ForeverCar coverage plan has its own list of exclusions. You can refer to the company’s online sample contracts for full details, but in general, ForeverCar plans will not cover:

Aftermarket parts

Routine maintenance services

Damage due to misuse or abuse

Damage due to accidents or collisions

Cosmetic features like the exterior trim or interior upholstery

Damage due to a lack of maintenance or improper fuel or fluid use

Additionally, wear-and-tear parts are not covered under any plan except Platinum Plus.

Additional Benefits

All ForeverCar plans come with the following perks:

24-hour emergency roadside assistance: Up to $100 per occurrence

Up to $100 per occurrence Rental car reimbursement: Up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days

Up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days Travel expense reimbursement: Up to $200 per day for a maximum of five days

Cost of a ForeverCar Vehicle Service Contract

To get an idea of ForeverCar costs, we reached out for a quote for a 2017 Ford Escape with 30,000 miles on the odometer. We were offered Platinum Plus coverage for $55.50 per month with a $250 deductible. This comes out to $702 per year, which is much lower than other monthly contract prices we’ve seen.

ForeverCar offers $0, $100, $250, and $500 deductible options. Here’s how each deductible would change the cost of ForeverCar coverage for the same Ford vehicle mentioned above:

$500 deductible: $52.50 per month

$52.50 per month $100 deductible: $66 per month

$66 per month $0 deductible: $84 per month

Other than the deductible you choose, factors that will affect the cost of your ForeverCar coverage include the type of car you drive, your vehicle’s age and mileage, and the plan you choose.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim with ForeverCar

To get a quote from ForeverCar, drivers can either use the company’s online quote form or call ForeverCar at 844-392-4797. Using either method, you’ll need to have your vehicle make, model, model year, current mileage, and vehicle identification number (VIN) handy.

After getting an initial quote, your vehicle will need to be inspected before you’re offered a contract to ensure it has no pre-existing issues. A ForeverCar agent will arrange your vehicle inspection on the phone when giving you a quote, and the inspection will be paid for by the provider. If your vehicle fails the inspection for any reason, you can either make the necessary repairs and have it reinspected or continue with coverage that excludes the pre-damaged parts.

Additionally, like almost all car warranties, ForeverCar’s vehicle service contracts have a waiting period before coverage kicks in. However, ForeverCar is unique in that it offers both a standard 30-day/1,000-mile period or a 90-day/2,000-mile waiting period. Although you won’t be able to use your component coverage during this time, you will be able to access your roadside assistance perk, which includes towing, battery jump-starts, fluid delivery, flat-tire assistance, and lockout services.

If you experience a mechanical breakdown and need to file a claim, simply present your ForeverCar vehicle service plan at any repair shop or dealership certified by the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE?). You’ll need to have your mechanic get authorization from the provider before any car repair work begins. Once your vehicle has been repaired, you’ll just need to pay your agreed-on deductible. ForeverCar will pay the remainder of parts and labor costs directly to the repair facility.

ForeverCar Customer Reviews

ForeverCar holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB. It also has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot based on about 3,000 reviews. Most customer reviews mention knowledgeable customer service representatives and affordable coverage plans. However, a few BBB complaints noted a long claims approval process.

Customer reviews can provide a clear picture of a warranty company’s reputability and overall driver satisfaction. Here are examples of a positive and negative customer experience with ForeverCar:

“The plan coverage helped with the repairs of a window regulator, which brings a power window up and down. The plan also replaced the camera in my car. My cost for the entire job was a deductible of $100. The plan saved me over $1,200.” – Robert Hinton via Trustpilot

“The warranty company put the service department through the paces of proving the engine was no good… My car has been sitting for over a week now, and the warranty company will not approve a rental car for me because they have not approved my claim.” – Alida F. via BBB

Conclusion: Is a ForeverCar Extended Warranty Worth It?

We awarded ForeverCar a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating. We like the company’s flexible contract terms and comprehensive plans that even include coverage for some wear-and-tear parts. Rather than commit to a long-term contract, drivers can gain peace of mind on their own terms through ForeverCar. Overall, we recommend reaching out to the provider for a quote.

