2021 Land Rover Discovery Overview: Powertrains, Tech Features, Pricing & Other New Changes

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is refreshed and ready to roll for the new model year. Updates include new styling and tech features, plus an updated wearable Activity Key (what will they think of next?). If you’ve got your eyes on a 2021 Land Rover Discovery, we will take a few moments here to go over all the important details.

Engine & Powertrain

The trim levels of the 2021 Discovery are arranged according to the engine and powertrain offerings. The 2.0L S and the 2.0L S R-Dynamic both come with a 2.0-liter I4 engine with 296 horsepower. The 3.0L S R-Dynamic and 3.0L HSE R-Dynamic will feature a 3.0-liter turbo I6 with 355 horsepower. The I6 engine also employs a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Although it will have a higher MSRP, the 3.0-liter I6 is appealing for how it uses a range of sensors to split torque between the front and rear axles more strategically. This type of feature is excellent for off-roading or when the weather gets bad. Furthermore, the I6 offers a max towing capacity of 8,200 lbs. when properly equipped.

Land Rover’s Electric Vehicle Architecture (you might see it written sometimes as “EVA 2.0”) underpins the 2021 Discovery. The platform provides an electrical architecture for the numerous tech and connectivity features and serves as a rigid backbone for towing and off-roading.

“The new Discovery combines superb all-terrain suspension geometry with rewarding dynamics and excellent body control, while maintaining our family SUV’s famed ride quality and comfort,” said Mike Cross, Land Rover Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity. “With a state-of-the-art suspension design, lightweight aluminum architecture, and intelligent drivetrains, we’ve retuned the car to deliver a seven-seat SUV that is hugely versatile, highly capable, incredibly refined, yet more engaging to drive.”

The new Wade Mode helps optimize the 2021 Land Rover Discovery for water fording. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Exterior Styling & Design

LED headlights and daytime running lights complement a revised front bumper and new side vents. Signature LED taillights and gloss black paneling adorn the rear of the 2021 Discovery. Meanwhile, the R-Dynamic model is more pronounced with its Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents and two-tone leather with contrast stitching on the inside.

Tech & Connectivity Features

The list of tech features is everything you would expect, and maybe even a little more this time around. Land Rover says the Pivi Pro infotainment system has a new simplified menu and more immediate response times, even when the Discovery is first started. Two LTE modems are embedded within the vehicle to allow for multimedia streaming and over-the-air updates.

With the help of an interactive display, drivers can take advantage of things like high-definition 3D maps within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications. All digital instrumentation can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance, or a combination of the two. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity are standard. A color heads-up display is optional.

The redesigned center console houses a 48 percent larger 11.4-inch, full HD touchscreen. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Interior

The 2021 Discovery provides a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot that can accommodate eight devices, USB-A charging ports, and tablet holders for rear passengers. The relocation of the second-row air-vents from the B-pillars to the center console creates more airflow while a cabin air ionizer is optional. The redesigned second-row seats with thicker cushions provide improved lateral and thigh support, a nice touch for those longer trips.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery is as versatile and flexible as they come. The hands-free Gesture Tailgate is nice when you’re carrying a large box or bags of groceries. Just walk up, wave your foot under the rear bumper, and away you go. Once the tailgate is up, drivers can secure their cargo with the inner tailgate restraints. If you need more room, drop down the second and third rows. When folded, the new Discovery offers 74.3 cubic feet of cargo space.

And the new Land Rover Activity Key is also available! The waterproof digital watch can lock, unlock, and start the vehicle just like the conventional fob. Although it’s from a few years ago, Land Rover UK provides a handy tutorial in the video below.

The 2021 Discovery starts at $53,900 for the 2.0L S, while the 2.0L S R-Dynamic begins at $56,400. The 3.0L S R-Dynamic begins at $61,900, and the 3.0L HSE R-Dynamic starts at $68,900. Expect the new Land Rover Discovery to arrive by the end of 2020.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Warranty

Land Rover offers one comprehensive extended warranty with term limits up to 10 years or 150,000 miles, depending on vehicle model and age. Rather than have a separate bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain warranty, Land Rover wraps both into one plan. There is currently just one Land Rover extended warranty plan, which is outlined in this helpful guide.

