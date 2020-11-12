Is the Jaguar Extended Warranty Worth It? (2020)

The Jaguar extended warranty combines powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Based on the manufacturer’s reliability ratings, extended warranty coverage is worth considering.

Compare our top recommended providers to the Jaguar extended warranty to find the best option for your vehicle.

Jaguar owners know how expensive it can be to maintain and repair a luxury vehicle. Is a Jaguar extended warranty the key to saving money on your annual repair bill?

In this article, we’ll go over the ins and outs of the Jaguar extended warranty, including coverage details and estimated costs. Additionally, we’ll discuss reliability ratings for the brand as well as Jaguar’s factory and certified pre-owned warranties.

We’ll also introduce you to some of the best extended car warranty providers that cover luxury vehicles like Jaguars. It’s best practice to compare multiple quotes across providers so that you can get the best deal. You start getting free, personalized quotes from a few of our top picks by clicking below.

Jaguar Extended Warranty Highlights

The Jaguar extended warranty, called the Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan, provides comprehensive coverage after your 5-year/60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty expires. Term limits can vary, but the maximum extended warranty term is 100,000 miles from the in-service date.

Rather than offer a separate powertrain warranty and bumper-to-bumper warranty, Jaguar has rolled these protections into one vehicle service contract. The following vehicle components are protected against mechanical and electrical damage under Jaguar’s extended warranty:

Clutch

Engine

Steering

Gearbox

Propshaft

Suspension

Fuel system

Starter motor

Brake system

Air conditioning

Electronic ignition

Catalytic converter

Infotainment system

Electrical components

Powertrain control unit

Axles and transfer box

Engine cooling system

Diesel injection system

Turbocharger/Supercharger

Four-wheel-drive transmission

Manual or automatic transmission

The Jaguar extended warranty comes in a few different term limits, but the maximum coverage length extends up to 100,000 miles from the vehicle’s in-service date.

Repairs covered under the Jaguar extended warranty are guaranteed to be made by factory-trained technicians using genuine replacement parts.

Additional Perks

The perks included with Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan are limited, especially compared to other luxury brands’ added benefits. The manufacturer mentions a travel protection benefit, but information on its cost limits and other details are not publicly available. You’ll need to contact your local authorized Jaguar retailer for more information.

The Jaguar extended warranty also comes with an optional Jaguar Assistance plan that provides 24-hour roadside assistance in the event of a mechanical breakdown. However, you’ll need to pay extra for this service.

What’s Not Covered Under the Jaguar Extended Warranty?

While Jaguar offers complimentary maintenance coverage for new vehicles as part of its Passport to Service program, this service is not included with extended warranty coverage.

Additionally, Jaguar extended warranty coverage does not cover the following:

Batteries

Bulbs and fuses

Exhaust systems

Pre-existing issues

Hinges and strikers

Wear-and-tear parts

Environmental damages

Routine maintenance services

Any non-factory-installed parts

Deterioration as a result of normal aging

Electrical software updates or reprogramming

Damage resulting from improper maintenance

Damage resulting from theft, rioting, or looting

Damage resulting from collisions, misuse, or neglect

Wheels, tires, valves, and any wheel-related services

Damage resulting from improper or contaminated fuel

Before signing on the dotted line, make sure to review your extended warranty contract from Jaguar carefully. You don’t want to assume a component is covered only to later find out you’re on your own to pay for a repair.

A Jaguar extended warranty can also only be purchased for vehicles that have at least 30 days and 1,000 miles of New Vehicle Limited Warranty coverage remaining.

Do You Need Jaguar Extended Warranty Coverage?

The cost-effectiveness of Jaguar’s extended warranty depends on a few factors. If you own a highly reliable Jaguar and have little reservation about paying for repairs out of pocket, you can probably skip extended warranty coverage. However, drivers looking for more peace of mind on the road or who want to budget for unexpected repairs may benefit from the extra coverage.

Vehicle reliability plays a big part in whether a vehicle service contract is financially practical. We use RepairPal to estimate a manufacturer’s overall reliability and to get a better sense of what a car’s repairs may cost.

Here’s a breakdown of RepairPal’s average ratings across Jaguar models:

RepairPal Factor Jaguar Average Average Across All Brands Overall Reliability Rating 2.5 out of 5.0 — Average Annual Repair Cost $1,123 $652 Repair Frequency 0.6 times per year 0.4 times per year Chance of a Severe Repair* 14 percent 12 percent

*A severe repair, in this case, means it will cost at least three times the average annual repair cost.

Jaguar ranked 29th out of the 32 car brands rated by RepairPal. Based on RepairPal’s data, it’s worth looking into an extended warranty for your Jaguar.

You may also want to consider the coverage you already have. If you don’t plan on owning your Jaguar for longer than the 5-year/60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, called Jaguar EliteCare, there’s little sense in investing in an extended warranty plan. This factory warranty includes powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage, as well as complimentary maintenance services and 24/7 roadside assistance.

Similarly, the certified pre-owned (CPO) Jaguar warranty includes 7 years/100,000 miles of coverage, beginning at the vehicle’s in-service date. While the CPO warranty does not include maintenance services, it does offer a roadside assistance program.

Cost of the Jaguar Extended Warranty

Although Jaguar does not advertise extended warranty pricing, we were able to find a few reviews in which customers reported paying between $5,000 and $6,000 for a maximum-length warranty. However, the cost of your Jaguar extended warranty will vary depending on the model you drive, how old your vehicle is, and a few other factors.

All Jaguar extended warranties come with two deductibles that you’ll need to pay out of pocket when your vehicle is repaired. If you go to a local Jaguar dealership, you’ll only pay a $100 deductible. If you opt for a different repair facility, you’ll pay a $250 deductible.

Benefits of a Third-Party Jaguar Extended Warranty

Going through the manufacturer isn’t the only option for Jaguar extended warranty coverage. You can also purchase a vehicle service contract for a third-party provider. However, there are pros and cons of extended car warranties from either option.

Here are a few benefits of choosing a reputable third-party warranty provider over Jaguar’s manufacturer-backed coverage:

Each provider offers more than one coverage plan to choose from.

You can purchase coverage at any time rather than needing to opt in before your limited warranty period expires.

Plans come with perks like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and travel interruption coverage without an additional charge.

For drivers looking for a third-party Jaguar extended warranty, we recommend Endurance and CARCHEX.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance works with customers directly rather than through an administrator or other middleman, which streamlines the quotes and claims processes. The company offers five coverage plans with term limits up to 15 years or 200,000 miles – double that of the manufacturer-backed Jaguar extended warranty. Endurance is available in all U.S. states except California.

For more information, read our full Endurance warranty review. You can also click below to receive a free, personalized quote from the provider.

Best Overall

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

If you own Jaguar that’s more than a few model years old, you’re probably no longer eligible for the Jaguar extended warranty. In this case, we recommend reaching out to CARCHEX. Backed by industry experts like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and RepairPal, CARCHEX has been a leader in the car warranty industry for over 20 years. The provider offers five coverage plans with term limits up to 10 years or 250,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Read our CARCHEX review for more details about the provider's coverage plans, costs, and added benefits.