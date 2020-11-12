2021 Acura NSX Now Available In a Cool Long Beach Blue Color

This would be one of those perfect cars for a Californa pleasure cruise, especially in Long Beach Blue. A reimagined version of this sleek color will be available for the 2021 Acura NSX. Dedicated fans might recall Long Beach Blue from the first-gen NSX palette, though it was rare even then. During the four model years it was available (2002 to 2005), Long Beach Blue was only applied to 88 NSX cars.

A Fitting Tribute

The cool blue paint will serve as a nod to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, of which Acura is the title sponsor. Likewise, the name Long Beach Blue follows Acura’s tradition of naming NSX colors after famous racetracks and corners.

In 2019, Acura entered into a multi-year agreement with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to become title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. That same year, Acura set a new production car record of 1:35.663 around the famed street circuit in a factory-spec 2019 Acura NSX.

2021 Acura NSX in Long Beach Blue. Photo: Acura.

2021 Acura NSX Engine & Powertrain

The new Acura NSX employs a bespoke Sport Hybrid SH-AWD powertrain consisting of a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, three electric motors, and a wet multi-plate limited-slip differential. Every NSX is built to exacting standards at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. In addition to the detailed powertrain, the NSX is defined by its rigid, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame.

Other Available Colors & Cost

The 2021 Acura NSX has three classifications of paint, which are as follows:

Standard Colors: 130R White, Curva Red, Berlina Black.

130R White, Curva Red, Berlina Black. Premium Colors: Long Beach Blue Pearl, Indy Yellow Pearl, Thermal Orange Metallic, Source Silver, Casino White Pearl.

Long Beach Blue Pearl, Indy Yellow Pearl, Thermal Orange Metallic, Source Silver, Casino White Pearl. Andaro Colors: Valencia Red Pearl, Nouvelle Blue Pearl.

Premium colors run another $1,000, while the Andaro colors add $6,000 to the MSRP. There is no additional cost for the standard colors. Incidentally, Thermal Orange is the signature color of the 2021 RDX PMC Edition.

2021 Acura NSX Pricing

The new NSX starts at $157,500 with an additional fee of $1,995 for destination and handling. Initial deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021.

NSX buyers can pick between Continental SportContact 6 or Pirelli Trofeo R tires for an extra $1,500. Iron rotors are standard, although carbon-ceramic units are available starting at $9,900. An ELS Studio audio system, satellite navigation, and proximity sensors are standard. Buyers can add an interior carbon fiber sport package for an additional $3,800.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Acura.