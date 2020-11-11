The Hartford Auto Insurance Review (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Drivers over 50 looking for insurance coverage may be familiar with The Hartford auto insurance. The Hartford is the only car insurance provider to partner with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to provide exclusive benefits to the organization’s members.

While AARP members may find especially low auto insurance rates with The Hartford, does the provider offer the best coverage? This review takes a look at coverage options, benefits, customer service, and more to help you decide if The Hartford is right for your vehicle.

We have reviewed the best car insurance companies in the industry, and The Hartford came in seventh on our list.

The Hartford Highlights

Founded in 1810, The Hartford has a rich history. In fact, it even insured the home of Abraham Lincoln more than two centuries ago. Today, The Hartford offers auto, home, renters, and umbrella insurance policies, largely through a network of independent brokers.

As its name implies, the company is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. But The Hartford auto insurance is available to customers in every state. Though anyone can purchase a policy with The Hartford, certain benefits and discounts are only available to AARP members. The insurer is the only provider endorsed by the AARP.

The Hartford Auto Insurance Coverage

The Hartford offers the standard types of auto insurance that you can find with most leading providers.

The Hartford Auto Insurance What It Covers Required By Law? Bodily Injury Liability Covers other drivers’ medical bills and injury-related expenses after an accident in which you are at fault Yes, in most states Property Damage Liability Pays for other drivers’ property damage after an accident that is your fault Yes, in most states Medical Payments (MedPay) Pays for your medical bills after an accident, regardless of fault Only required in Maine and New Hampshire Personal Injury Protection (PIP) Pays for your medical bills and other losses related to injuries after an accident, regardless of fault Yes, in all no-fault states and a few other states Collision Coverage Helps repair damages to your vehicle after an accident that is your fault Not required by law, but may be required by a vehicle lessor Comprehensive Coverage Covers damage caused by animals, natural disasters, vandalism, and more Not required by law, but may be required by a vehicle lessor Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage Helps pay for injury costs if you are hit by a driver without car insurance or with too little insurance Yes, in many no-fault states and some other states Uninsured Motorist Property Damage Helps pay for vehicle repairs if your car is damaged in a hit-and-run or if the at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance Yes, in many no-fault states and some other states

In addition to these policies, customers can purchase the following coverage with a Hartford auto insurance policy:

Car towing coverage: Pays for towing

Pays for towing Full glass coverage: Pays for all glass damage and has a $0 deductible

Pays for all glass damage and has a $0 deductible Rental car expense coverage: Provides reimbursement for rental car costs when your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident

Provides reimbursement for rental car costs when your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident Personal umbrella insurance: Provides financial help if someone sues you for damages in excess of what is paid by your liability policy

Provides financial help if someone sues you for damages in excess of what is paid by your liability policy Gap insurance: Pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the amount you owe on your car loan if your car is stolen or totaled

Towing coverage and gap insurance are offered by most providers, but personal umbrella insurance and full glass coverage are not and may be attractive coverage for some customers. AARP members automatically get towing included and also have access to the following exclusive benefits through The Hartford:

12-month rate protection: Guarantees rates will not change for at least one year

Guarantees rates will not change for at least one year New car replacement coverage: Pays for a new car if your new car is totaled within 15 months or 15,000 miles of purchase

Pays for a new car if your new car is totaled within 15 months or 15,000 miles of purchase RecoverCare: Helps if you are injured in an accident by paying for things like grocery delivery, house cleaning, lawn maintenance, snow removal, transportation services, food preparation, and dog walking

The Hartford Cost, Discounts, & Benefits

The Hartford auto insurance can be very affordable for AARP members. That being said, car insurance rates vary between drivers because providers set prices based on factors like:

Age

Location

Credit score

Marital status

Driving history

While The Hartford doesn’t offer as many discount opportunities as some of the biggest car insurance companies in the industry, it does provide customers with a number of convenient benefits, many of which can help reduce overall costs. All Hartford auto insurance customers can receive the following special benefits, though these may vary by state:

Lifetime car repair assurance: Gives you assistance in finding a repair shop

Gives you assistance in finding a repair shop No-fault deductible: Removes your deductible after a no-fault accident

Removes your deductible after a no-fault accident $100 deductible reduction: Reduces your deductible by $100 for using specified repair shops

Reduces your deductible by $100 for using specified repair shops One deductible: Only one deductible applies If you have two insured cars involved in the same accident

Only one deductible applies If you have two insured cars involved in the same accident Disappearing deductible: Reduces your collision insurance deductible each year you go without an accident (down to $0)

Reduces your collision insurance deductible each year you go without an accident (down to $0) Accident forgiveness: Accident forgiveness for your first accident automatically included if all drivers on your policy maintain a clean driving record for five years

The Hartford Reviews

The Hartford has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it is not accredited. The car insurance company currently has a 1.0- out of 5.0-star BBB customer review score, but this is based on a relatively low number of reviews. Keep in mind that customers are much more likely to visit the BBB website to complain than to leave a positive comment.

The Hartford fares better on Trustpilot, where it has a 4.8- out of 5.0-star rating. However, as with the BBB, there are only a small number of customer reviews, which means these scores may not accurately reflect the sentiment of the majority of The Hartford car insurance customers.

Positive Reviews of The Hartford

Several reviews praise quality customer service, especially when switching to The Hartford from another provider. Customers report satisfaction with lower car insurance rates and professional agents.

“I really thought I was getting the lowest available rate on my car insurance, but to my surprise, [I] wasn’t. [The Hartford] helped me get better coverage at a lower premium. For that, I am happy.” – Steven P., via Trustpilot

“I just bought a new vehicle and the insurance company that I’ve been with for the past two years raised my rates [even though] I have an excellent driving history. [I] spoke with an agent from The Hartford who was awesome, and he saved me $412.” – Hiram C., via Trustpilot

Negative Reviews of The Hartford

Some customers express frustration with slow claims servicing, denied claims, and difficulty canceling contracts. However, many of the negative reviews focus on the company’s home insurance products, not The Hartford auto insurance.

“This is the worst financial group ever. They take weeks to respond to your questions – if they even respond at all – and when they respond, they don’t answer your questions. [The Hartford] miscalculated my insurance in July. It’s almost January, and still no resolution.” – Ben F., via BBB

“[My claim has] been approved, but [I have yet to] receive a payment going on 10 weeks… They never give you any correct information… I’m still waiting for a call back.” – B. M., via BBB

Final Thoughts: The Hartford Auto Insurance

While The Hartford doesn’t have the same high-quality customer service reputation as other top-rated providers, it does offer low rates, especially to AARP members.

The Hartford auto insurance coverage offerings are comprehensive, and older drivers are likely to find a policy that suits their needs. The company also has an AM Best financial strength rating of A, which indicates it is in a good position to meet claims obligations. While some drivers have complained about the provider’s claims service, the number of negative reviews is low relative to the size of The Hartford’s customer base.

Younger drivers are likely to find better, lower-cost auto insurance elsewhere, but AARP members should certainly consider reaching out for a quote from The Hartford.

Top Recommendations for Car Insurance

Even if The Hartford sounds like a good fit for your needs, it’s always best to get insurance quotes from multiple providers. The Hartford may offer good policy options, but you don’t know that there isn’t better coverage or cheaper insurance out there until you compare providers.

Two insurers we recommend are GEICO and USAA. Both have excellent customer service reputations and are known to offer low-cost auto insurance policies.

GEICO: Best Overall

GEICO offers a high number of discounts to its customers, some of which can reduce auto insurance premiums by up to 26 percent. Geico is rated A++ for financial strength by AM Best and has an A+ rating from the BBB.

We named Geico the best overall provider because it scores highly for all of our review criteria: industry standing, availability, coverage, affordability, customer service, and online experience. Learn more by reading our full Geico auto insurance review.

USAA: Best for Military Families

USAA offers low rates, flexible payment plans, and excellent claims service to its members. It is among our top-rated providers because of its generous discount opportunities and knowledgeable customer service representatives.

Like GEICO, USAA scored extremely high in each of our review categories. However, while it is available in every state, it is not available to all drivers. To be eligible for a USAA auto insurance policy, drivers must be military members or must have a spouse or parent with a USAA membership. For those who are eligible, we highly recommend looking into a USAA policy. Learn more by checking out our USAA car insurance review.