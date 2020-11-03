Enjoy This Photo Gallery of The New Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule

Call me old fashioned, but I still like having a car photo as my desktop background and screensaver. It’s like the grown-up version of the car posters I had on my wall as a kid. Nowadays, my laptop is getting “the looks” from my colleagues because the Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule is my new background and screensaver.

The Latest Capsule Variant

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule is the latest of the “Capsule cars,” introduced by the Italian automaker earlier in 2020. Vibrant and bright colors characterize the Capsule variants, meant to give Lamborghini owners another element of personalization. We first saw the Urus Pearl Capsule, followed by the Urus Graphite Capsule. And sitting before us now is the Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule.

Color Palette

The V10 Huracán EVO Fluo comes in five different colors: Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange), and Giallo Clarus (yellow). Each color is complemented by a matte black roof, front bumper, and side skirts.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule in Giallo Clarus. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Interior Treatments

On the inside, drivers can opt for Lamborghini’s sport seats over the standard comfort seats. The Start & Stop button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colors to match the car’s exterior.

Availability

The Fluo Capsule treatments are available for the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán EVO. While not quite the same, you can download the photos below for a cool background for your laptop.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule Gallery

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.