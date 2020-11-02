Goodyear Tires Review (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Goodyear tires have a reputation for durability and performance in all weather and road conditions, making them a favorite among off-roaders, motorbike enthusiasts, and everyday commuters.

In this article, we’ll discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Goodyear tires in detail. Rather than rate a few Goodyear tire models, we’ll review the tire manufacturer comprehensively and discuss Goodyear’s industry ratings, highest-rated models, tire costs, and customer reviews.

After researching the tire industry, our review team compiled the best tires and brands currently available. To start comparing the best tires on the market from a variety of brands, including Goodyear, visit TireRack.com.

Goodyear Tires Overview

Established in 1898 in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear has become one of the industry’s premier tire brands. In 2019 alone, Goodyear sold over 155 million tires and accounted for 11 percent of the U.S. market share for passenger tires, according to Statista. Michelin, Bridgestone, and Firestone trailed behind in the single-digit percentages.

Goodyear still operates out of Akron but has expanded its operations significantly in recent years. The company produces passenger tires, aviation tires, commercial truck tires, racing tires, and recreational vehicle tires. Goodyear also owns and operates several other tire brands, such as Dunlop and Fulda.

Goodyear tires are known for their durable designs and materials. The company stands behind its products with long-lasting tread life warranties as well. Some Goodyear tire models, like the Assurance TripleTred All-Season, are guaranteed to last for 80,000 miles.

Goodyear Industry Ratings

Like many passenger tire brands, Goodyear tires must adhere to an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

Here’s an explanation of the UTQG grading system:

Treadwear: This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov.

Traction: This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive an A rating.

Temperature: This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. Performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than an all-season tire, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

We detailed a few highly rated Goodyear tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from SaferCar.gov below.

Goodyear Tire Model Tire Type Treadwear Score Traction Score Temperature Resistance Assurance ComforTred Passenger

All-season 700 A B Wrangler SR-A Light truck/SUV

Highway

All-season 500 A B Fortera SL Light truck/SUV

All-season 540 A B Assurance MaxLife Passenger

Standard touring

All-season 820 A B

If you want to know more about a Goodyear tire you already own, you can check the tire’s sidewall for the UTQG grade.

Goodyear’s Most Popular Tire Models

Goodyear produces top-quality tires for both passenger and light truck/SUV models. However, some Goodyear tires are more popular than others for conditions like daily commuting or off-roading.

Gathering customer satisfaction data from Tire Rack, we outlined some of Goodyear’s most popular tire models below.

Goodyear Assurance ComforTred : An all-season touring tire designed for a quiet, cushioned ride

An all-season touring tire designed for a quiet, cushioned ride Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season : An ultra-high-performance tire with excellent handling ability that was designed with NASCAR racing in mind

An ultra-high-performance tire with excellent handling ability that was designed with NASCAR racing in mind Goodyear Assurance MaxLife : A standard touring all-season tire with a particularly long-lasting tread life and high traction rating for navigating dry and wet surfaces

A standard touring all-season tire with a particularly long-lasting tread life and high traction rating for navigating dry and wet surfaces Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar®: An off-road tire made to withstand any road condition and formulated with Kevlar for military-grade durability

These Goodyear models received a 4.0 out of 5.0 rating or higher from customers on Tire Rack and are well-regarded by industry experts.

Goodyear makes both original equipment (OE) and replacement tires. OE tires are designed for a specific vehicle model and complement the car’s capabilities. Goodyear has produced OE tires for several luxury brands, including:

Audi

BMW

Nissan

Ferrari

Maserati

Mercedes

Land Rover

Regarding its tire warranties, Goodyear offers tread life warranties up to 80,000 miles, depending on the model. The tire manufacturer also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for most models and a 2-year/24,000-mile auto service warranty. This coverage guarantees that if a repair is defective, it will be performed again at no charge.

Cost of Goodyear Tires

In general, Goodyear tires are more expensive than average – high-quality materials, specialized designs, and rigorous testing are all reflected in the price tag. However, some Goodyear models, like the Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure, are an economical option for off-roading.

For a 2017 Toyota Camry, a popular passenger vehicle, the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife model would cost $136.99 per tire, totaling almost $550 for a full set. According to Consumer Reports, all-season tires typically cost anywhere from $80 to $120 each.

Goodyear Customer Reviews

A good indicator of a tire brand’s overall quality is its customer reviews. When it comes to Goodyear tires, customer satisfaction is relatively high, with many reviews mentioning strong treadwear performance.

Below, we’ve outlined a few customer reviews to give a better understanding of Goodyear tires’ strengths and weaknesses.

Positive Experiences with Goodyear Tires

“[Goodyear Assurance MaxLife tires] were on my Chrysler 200 Limited Platinum 4-cylinder when purchased new in 2017. Overall, they are a good tire. They are at 4/32 at 40,631, rotated regularly, which is the best mileage I’ve ever gotten out of a tire.” – via Tire Rack

“[I] drove on a 1,500-mile road trip loaded down through mountains, in heavy rain, on dry hot roads and highways, as well as long gravel roads and uneven pothole-filled grass fields. No sign of any uneven or excess wear [on the Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar]. Good ride and little, if any, noise.” – via Tire Rack

Negative Experiences with Goodyear Tires

“When new, [the Goodyear Integrity tires] were passable, but without winter tires to change into, they are not fit for year-round service in a four-season climate. They are easily flummoxed by any slipperiness, be it slush, ice, or melted snow.” – via Tire Rack

“[Goodyear Wrangler HP All-Weather] tires came with [my vehicle] purchase. So far, I’m not happy to be shopping for new tires with such little wear. To date, I have experienced spinning from good rain downpours and wet roads.” – via Tire Rack

Our Final Thoughts on Goodyear Tires

In our 2020 tire industry review, we gave Goodyear tires a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating and selected the manufacturer as our pick for the most durable tires. Goodyear offers a variety of tire options, especially for all-terrain vehicles and light trucks/SUVs. Its innovative technology, positive customer feedback, and renowned industry reputation make it a strong option for many drivers. We only wish Goodyear offered a few more cost-effective models.

To start shopping for Goodyear tires, visit TireRack.com.

