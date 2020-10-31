2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys: Awesome & Affordable

In August, Jeep pulled the cover off the Gladiator Farout Concept and won a boatload of cool points for doing so. However, this time around, the cool points are awarded to the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys, the latest iteration of the already popular Gladiator. The Willys edition, available on Gladiator Sport and Sport S, is all about style, personalization, and that signature Jeep capability.

“Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we’re thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers,” explained Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability.”

2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys: Equipment List

Sitting under the hood of the new Jeep Gladiator Willys is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. True to Jeep form, the Gladiator Willys comes to the party with a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks, and 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud-terrain tires. A two-speed transfer case, with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, is standard on the Gladiator Willys.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys looks the part with black, 17-inch aluminum wheels, gloss black grille, vintage 4×4 decal on the tailgate, and a special Willys front decal. Opt for the Sport S variant, and Jeep will throw in the Technology Group and Convenience Group packages. For good measure, the Gladiator Willys comes with all-weather floor mats.

2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys is available in eight different colors: Black, White, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, and Snazzberry. This gorgeous rig starts at $36,760 and is available to order now at Jeep dealers. Already included in that MSRP figure is the $1,495 destination charge.

