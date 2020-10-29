2020 Review: American Auto Repair Coverage

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

American Auto Repair Coverage is one company to consider when researching for an extended auto warranty – but is it the right choice for you?

In this article, we’ll explore the ins and outs of American Auto Repair Coverage, including its protection plans, costs, and customer reviews. We’ll also discuss extra perks you’ll receive from the company and what its quotes and claims processes entail.

American Auto Repair Coverage Overview

American Auto Repair Coverage is an extended car warranty company headquartered in St. Peters, Missouri. Since 2012, the company has worked with administrators nationwide to provide three coverage options to drivers looking for peace of mind after their factory warranty expires.

In terms of industry standing. American Auto Repair Coverage received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Most of the company’s administrators and payment processing partners also hold an A rating or higher from the BBB.

Additionally, American Auto Repair Coverage has mostly positive customer service reviews. On most review sites, customers gave the company a 4.0 rating or better.

Protection Plans from American Auto Repair Coverage

American Auto Repair Coverage offers three extended warranty plans – also called vehicle protection plans – ranging from basic powertrain coverage to an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty. Since American Auto Repair Coverage works with multiple administrators, the components covered under each plan may vary based on which company sells the contract.

Here’s an overview of American Auto Repair Coverage’s extended warranties:

Covered Component Enhanced Comprehensive Ultimate Engine ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? Transfer Case ? ? ? Drive Axle ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? Air Conditioning ? ? ? Cooling ? ? ? Fuel ? ? ? Seals and Gaskets ? Steering ? ? Brakes ? ? Heater ? ? Suspension ? ? High-Tech Components ? ? Exclusionary ?

While American Auto Repair Coverage’s Comprehensive and Ultimate plans look similar, the number of parts included under each component differs. The Ultimate plan is an exclusionary contract, meaning it will cover far more components than the Comprehensive plan.

Although American Auto Repair Coverage does not note the maximum vehicle age or mileage it’s willing to cover, your vehicle’s make, model, and age may affect which coverage plan you’re eligible for.

If you decide to sell your car or are unhappy with your coverage plan, American Auto Repair Coverage’s vehicle service contracts are transferable and cancelable at any time. Drivers who cancel their contacts will receive a prorated refund.

After a breakdown, you can have your vehicle serviced at a dealership or any other repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

What’s Not Covered?

Like most extended warranty plans, American Auto Repair Coverage does not cover any damages that aren’t caused by defects in materials or workmanship. This includes damage caused by collisions, acts of nature, or vandalism, as well as items such as:

Glass

Navigation systems

Wear-and-tear parts

Routine maintenance

Tires, wheels, and rims

Radio and stereo equipment

Aesthetic materials like carpet and upholstery

American Auto Repair Coverage also notes that “specific vehicle service contract coverage varies depending upon the service contract purchased, optional coverage selections, state of purchase, and administrator.” Be sure to read your contract thoroughly before signing, and consult with a representative if you have any questions.

Additional Perks

Alongside its vehicle protection plans, American Auto Repair Coverage offers 24-hour roadside assistance, towing services, and rental car reimbursements in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

Cost of American Auto Repair Coverage

Because American Auto Repair Coverage works with many administrators, it does not provide upfront cost data. There are a few factors that will affect your overall coverage cost, including:

Your deductible: A higher deductible usually leads to a lower overall cost.

A higher deductible usually leads to a lower overall cost. Your plan administrator: Certain administrators may charge more than others.

Certain administrators may charge more than others. Your vehicle make, model, and age: Older, higher-mileage cars tend to be more costly to cover than newer vehicles.

Older, higher-mileage cars tend to be more costly to cover than newer vehicles. Your coverage length and type: A longer, more comprehensive contract tends to cost more than a shorter or less comprehensive plan.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get a quote from American Auto Repair Coverage, drivers can either call 855-897-2272

or use the company’s online form. Make sure to have your vehicle identification number (VIN) and current mileage handy before reaching out.

American Auto Repair Coverage has a simple claims process. When a mechanical breakdown occurs, drivers can call the company’s concierge claims service to file a claim immediately. A service representative can help you find a repair shop and arrange alternative transportation if need be. After repairs are completed, American Auto Repair Coverage will pay the dealerships or ASE-certified repair facility directly rather than having drivers pay upfront and issuing reimbursement checks.

American Auto Repair Coverage Reviews

Customer reviews can be a telling sign of a warranty company’s reputability. American Auto Repair Coverage has received high customer ratings on the BBB website and has a high star rating based on Google reviews. Many customer reports mention positive, helpful experiences with American Auto Repair Coverage agents.

Here’s an overview of American Auto Repair Coverage reviews:

Positive American Auto Repair Coverage Reviews

“They went above and beyond to solve an issue with the adjusters not wanting to pay for my repairs since I’m an Uber driver, [even though] I made them aware before I purchased my policy. [The adjuster] refused to pay, so American stepped [up] to the plate. Since it was an error on their part, [American] paid for the repairs out of their own pocket.” – Robert R. via BBB

“I had extended the coverage on my vehicle, just in case. Thank goodness I did. A few months later, my transmission went out. I would have been saddled with an unpayable bill, but thanks to the extended warranty, I was able to have my car back on the road in about a week or so. Thank you very much American Auto Repair Coverage!” – John O. via BBB

Negative American Auto Repair Coverage Reviews

“This business is a scam. They took $400 from me and never returned my call to give me back the money. Be careful with this company. They are only three people sitting at a desk making phone calls to rob people. Don’t give them your credit card number.” – Charles D. via Google reviews

“After being with [American Auto Repair Coverage] for over six months, they found all reasons not to cover my air conditioning breakdown. I had to fix it out of pocket, which cost me $1,000… I later canceled my policy and requested a refund, but they told me it takes 90 days… My previous company took only three days to put the money into my bank account after termination.” – Desmond F. via Google reviews

Conclusion: Is American Auto Repair Coverage Worth It?

We rate American Auto Repair Coverage 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. We like its positive customer reviews, simple claims process, and strong industry reputation. However, it does only offer three no-frills coverage options. While we would’ve liked to see a few more choices and better added benefits for prospective customers, overall, American Auto Repair Coverage is a respectable choice for vehicle protection.

