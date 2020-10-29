2021 Audi A6 Sport: Newly Updated A6 Comes With More Horsepower!

Audi has updated its A6 Sport, a sort-of-not-all-the-way S6. In addition to having some cosmetic work done, a nip here, a tuck there, the 2021 Audi A6 Sport also has some other enhancements to areas much more interesting to gearheads: the powertrain!

And let’s jump right into the fun stuff, shall we?

2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI: Engine & Powertrain

The new AS Sport, officially named the A6 Sport 45 TFSI, cranks out a healthy 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque. That’s a bump of 13 horsepower over the previous model, and while not stratospheric, 261 is still pretty good. The A6 Sport is equipped with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive.

Other goodies found under the heading of standard equipment include progressive steering. This trick system alters the steering ratio to become more direct as the steering angle increases – bottom line: a mid-sized sedan that’s more maneuverable.

Exterior Styling

There’s lots of cool trim bits and bobs and updates for the 2021 Audi A6 Sport. There’s a standard black optic exterior package featuring a black grille, air intakes, mirror housings, and exterior window trim. Oo, sinister!

The 2021 Audi A6 Sport is standard with 20-inch wheels and a sport suspension. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

Interior Features: Comfort & Tech

The interior gets Fine Grain Ash natural wood inlays to replace the Walnut natural wood inlays of the last model, and a black headliner is now standard. Also standard are the LED headlights and high beam assist.

All this new stuff gets added to an already impressive array of features. For a start, there’s standard three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, and leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching. It looks cool, and it’ll keep you comfy, rain or shine. MMI Navigation and the Audi smartphone interface are standard on all models, and the MMI touch response system includes two large, high-resolution displays.

Available options include the Audi virtual cockpit to enhance your infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps supported with 4G LTE technology. And of course, driver assistance features galore. There’s adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross-traffic assist and vehicle exit warning.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI has a starting price of $55,400, which is not unreasonable. Tack on another $1,045 for the destination charge. Audi says it will go on sale by the end of 2020.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.