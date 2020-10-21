Allstate Auto Insurance: Our 2020 Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Allstate is one of the most well-known insurance companies in the country, but is Allstate auto insurance the best choice for you?

In this review, we’ll break down Allstate’s coverage, discounts, and customer reviews. Then, we’ll compare it to the providers that topped our list for the best auto insurance on the market to see how it matches up.

Allstate Overview

As one of the biggest car insurance companies in the country, Allstate is available in all 50 states. In 2019 alone, Allstate wrote over $23 billion in premiums according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The insurer has an A+ AM Best financial strength rating and an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Allstate works through a network of local agents to provide auto insurance to customers. The main benefit of this is that local agents can cater directly to the needs of specific communities.

In addition to auto insurance, Allstate offers the following types of coverage:

Home insurance

Renters insurance

Condo insurance

Motorcycle insurance

Business insurance

Life insurance

Allstate Auto Insurance Coverage

Allstate offers the following types of standard auto insurance coverage:

Liability insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance

On top of those basic coverages, you can get the following types of Allstate auto insurance when you sign up for a policy.

Rental reimbursement Rental reimbursement helps you pay for transportation expenses such as a rental car

or public transportation. Gap insurance This helps pay off your auto loan if your car is totaled or stolen. New car replacement If your car is two model years old or less, Allstate will replace it after a covered accident. Towing and labor This coverage includes towing, flat tire changes, jump-starts, lockout assistance,

and gas or oil delivery. Rideshare insurance If you drive for Uber or Lyft, rideshare insurance can help cover you

when you are waiting for passengers between rides. Sound system coverage This coverage will replace stolen or damaged sound equipment. Classic car insurance Protect your classic or collector vehicle with Allstate.

Allstate Auto Insurance Cost

After doing our homework on the provider, we found that Allstate tends to be more expensive than competitors. However, many factors influence your car insurance premium, including your age, driving history, and vehicle make and model. The only way to know how much you would pay for coverage is to get a quote.

Allstate Discounts

Discounts can greatly reduce an insurance premium, depending on which savings you qualify for. Here are the discounts you can get with Allstate auto insurance:

Allstate Discount Details New car If you are the first owner of your car, you could be eligible for a discount. Multiple policy Bundle your auto insurance with home or renters insurance to save money. Smart student Full-time students with good grades can save on car insurance. Anti-lock brakes Save if your car has anti-lock brakes. Anti-theft devices Save if your car has an anti-theft device. Early Signing Discount® Sign up for your policy seven or more days before it comes effective. Responsible payer Save if you paid on time for the past year. EZ pay plan Save for setting up automatic withdrawals. Allstate eSmart® Go paperless by signing up for an ePolicy, and your premium will be reduced. FullPay® Pay your auto insurance policy in full to save money. Safe driving club Drive safely to make it into Allstate’s safe driving club and receive a discount.

Extra Perks

Along with discounts, you can also save money on an Allstate auto policy by checking out the following programs and benefits:

Accident forgiveness: This can be added onto your policy so your rates won’t go up after an accident.

This can be added onto your policy so your rates won’t go up after an accident. Safe Driving Bonus ® : Receive a bonus for every six months of safe driving.

Receive a bonus for every six months of safe driving. Deductible Rewards: Get $100 off your collision deductible when you sign up and another $100 off your deductible each year you are accident-free (up to $500 total).

Drivewise®

Like most leading car insurance companies, Allstate has a safe driving app that can help you lower car insurance rates by driving safely. The free app, Allstate Mobile, provides you with personalized feedback on your driving habits. You can get cashback just for signing up for the program, and then every six months, you have the potential to earn more savings.

The Allstate Mobile application has a 4.1-star rating on Google Play. Many positive reviews highlight the app’s convenience, while negative reviews mention glitches and technical difficulties.

How to File a Claim

Allstate has an easy online claims process that includes instructions for how to proceed after an automobile accident. The website allows you to track claims and make payments. Alternatively, you can use the Allstate Mobile app to manage claims.

Allstate Auto Insurance Reviews

Allstate performs well in industry studies such as the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, where it earned the highest rating among top insurers in Florida.

The company has closed more than 400 complaints through the BBB in the past year, however it only has a 1.0-star rating from customers based on more than 200 reviews. Keep in mind that customers are more likely to leave negative reviews than positive when it comes to car insurance companies, especially during the stressful claims process.

Positive Allstate Auto Insurance Reviews

“We have had a total of three accidents in 20 years, and each incident was handled smoothly and within 24 hours. The representatives have always been patient, attentive, and accurate with [the] information provided to settle each case.” – Christy P., BBB

“Been with this company over 13 years. They have always been extremely helpful! Car wreck, no problems, taken care of so very well.” – Christina M., BBB

Negative Allstate Auto Insurance Reviews

“Too hard to get [the] claim processed. [Can’t] use print out straight from appointment at the doctor’s office or insurance form sent after service. Constantly having to send more forms. Takes forever to get paid on anything. Worst insurance I have ever dealt with!” – Connie Q., BBB

“I called in January 2020 to have one car removed and homeowners changed to renters insurance. I was told that the entire old policies would need to be cancelled, and a new one with my current needs would be made. That was fine, however for the next [two] months I was charged double because the [original] policy had not been cancelled properly.” – Lee, BBB

Our Verdict on Allstate Auto Insurance: 90%

We rated Allstate at 90% because of its availability and excellent industry standing. Allstate auto insurance coverage is comprehensive, although it can be expensive compared to insurance from other top providers. If you quality for discounts, you can find great coverage with Allstate.

FAQ: Allstate Auto

Is Allstate a good insurance company?

Allstate is one of the top insurance companies in the country because of its strong industry standing and availability. It offers coverage in all 50 states through a network of local agents. There are many discounts available and an Allstate mobile app that makes filing claims simple.

Does Allstate have 24-hour customer service?

Yes, Allstate has 24-hour customer service. You can call 1-800-ALLSTATE for assistance with billing, claims servicing, and managing policy documents. Allstate Mobile allows customers to manage their policies anywhere at any time.

How do I know if I have Allstate coverage?

You can find out about Allstate coverage by logging into your account and clicking on the My Account button to view your profile. You can also download Allstate Mobile on your phone or tablet to view policy documents at any time.