Should You Get a Vehicle Assurance Car Warranty? (2020)

Vehicle Assurance is one option for drivers looking for an extended car warranty. The company has quite a few protection plans to choose from, but is it the best for your needs?

In this article, we’ll go over the ins and outs of Vehicle Assurance’s coverage plans, costs, customer reviews, and the perks that come with each vehicle service contract. We’ll also discuss other top-recommended extended warranty providers available.

Our review team has researched and ranked the best extended car warranty companies on the market. It’s best to compare quotes between multiple providers before deciding on a plan, so we encourage you to reach out to the companies listed below to receive free, personalized quotes.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Vehicle Assurance Overview

Since 2007, Vehicle Assurance has provided extended car warranties for drivers looking for more peace of mind on the road. The company is based in Saint Charles, Missouri. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Vehicle Assurance an unaccredited B+ rating, finding issues with the company’s responses to customer complaints.

Vehicle Assurance works with different contract administrators and provides online sample contracts for its many plans. You can also reach out to the company via phone for a free quote.

Vehicle Assurance Extended Warranty Coverage

In total, Vehicle Assurance offers 17 protection plans through its various administrative partners. The company’s extended car warranties range from basic powertrain coverage to exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranties. However, plan availability does vary by state, and the provider does not list which states it does and doesn’t offer coverage in.

An extended warranty is an optional service that pays for repairs or replacements of defects in parts or workmanship after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Different plans cover different vehicle parts. Here are the highlights of each protection plan offered by Vehicle Assurance:

Vehicle Assurance Plan Plan Administrator What’s Covered Platinum Plus Protection United Car Care All parts and components except for stated exclusions Diamond Protection United Car Care Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, suspension, steering, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, heating, engine cooling, fuel, high-tech electronics, seals and gaskets Gold Protection United Car Care Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, air conditioning, electrical, fuel, seals and gaskets Omega New Exclusionary Omega All parts and components except for stated exclusions Omega Used Stated Component Omega Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, suspension, steering, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, heating, engine cooling, fuel, seals and gaskets, hybrid components, optional navigation system coverage Omega Powertrain Enhanced Omega Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, seals and gaskets, hybrid components, optional add-on coverage Diamond Protection American Auto Shield All parts and components except for stated exclusions Platinum Plus Protection American Auto Shield Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, suspension, steering, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, engine cooling, fuel, high-tech electronics, seals and gaskets, turbocharger, audio center Gold Protection American Auto Shield Engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axles, air conditioning, engine cooling, electrical, fuel, seals and gaskets Exclusionary Coverage

(Multiple sub-plans) Heartland Engine, front suspension, steering, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, fuel, high-tech electronics, factory-installed navigation Hi-Tech Used Coverage

(Multiple sub-plans) Heartland Engine, front suspension, steering, brakes, electrical, air conditioning, fuel, high-tech electronics, factory-installed navigation

Vehicle Assurance offers a different version of its plans for drivers living in Florida. The company’s extended warranty plans are also transferable and cancelable. If you’re unhappy with your vehicle service contract, Vehicle Assurance provides a full refund if you cancel within 30 days of purchase.

Most of Vehicle Assurance’s protection plans come with additional perks including roadside assistance, towing rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption reimbursement.

What’s Not Covered Under Vehicle Assurance?

Certain exclusions apply to each of Vehicle Assurance’s coverage plans, but no plan will cover:

Vehicle adjustments

Lack of maintenance

Environmental damages

Normal maintenance parts

Modifications or alterations

Damages caused by racing

Damages caused by a collision

Damages caused by misuse or abuse

Cost of Vehicle Assurance

We tried to reach out to Vehicle Assurance using the quotes number listed on the company’s website, but we were redirected to the claims department and could not get ahold of a sales representative.

The factors that may impact the cost of your Vehicle Assurance protection plan include:

Deductible: Usually, a lower deductible will lead to a higher overall plan cost.

Usually, a lower deductible will lead to a higher overall plan cost. Vehicle make, mileage, and age: Luxury, high-mileage, and older cars typically cost more to cover.

Luxury, high-mileage, and older cars typically cost more to cover. Coverage length and type: Longer and more comprehensive coverage plans tend to be more costly.

Typically, comprehensive vehicle service contracts cost anywhere from $1,750 to $3,000. If you get ahold of Vehicle Assurance and are quoted a price in this range, it’s likely a fair offer.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim with Vehicle Assurance

To get a quote from Vehicle Assurance, drivers can call the company directly. Unfortunately, the company does not offer any online forms to receive quote information.

Because the provider works with different extended warranty administrators, repair claims may go through your administrator instead of Vehicle Assurance. Each administrator recommends a different claims process, so make sure to read your contract thoroughly. We do recommend having your contract on hand when you need to file a claim.

Vehicle Assurance Customer Reviews

The BBB has received many customer reviews that mention unwanted spam mailers and phone calls from the provider. Customers noted that they tried many different avenues to stop this contact from Vehicle Assurance – without much success.

Here is an overview of consumer complaints against Vehicle Assurance:

“I had a bad feeling about buying this extended warranty, and it’s turning out to be a scam. In their sales pitch, they talked to me about normal maintenance items not covered like belts, hoses, spark plugs, wires, brakes rotors, and pads.” – Michael M. via the BBB

“I called them and asked them to stop contacting me. I believe they also called me, because I recognized the phone number. The man on the phone was rude and pushy and kept trying to sell me a service warranty.” – Jerry via the BBB

“This company has been harassing me for over a year about buying into their… vehicle service contract. I have written and told them not to call me or send me their mail. They continue to call at least two or three times per week and send me notices by mail.” – Carolyn V. via the BBB

Conclusion: Is an Extended Warranty from Vehicle Assurance Worth It?

Vehicle Assurance may be good for drivers looking for multiple protection plan options and online sample contracts. However, with so many choices and so little plan differentiation, it may be difficult to know what coverage would be best for you. You’ll need to read multiple sample contracts to really understand what you’re getting with each plan.

Plus, the company has received multiple customer complaints about its advertising tactics and the quality of its coverage, which is worrisome. If you receive a quote from Vehicle Assurance, make sure to compare it to alternative providers.

Our Recommendations for Extended Warranty Providers

We advise you to compare quotes between multiple providers before signing on the dotted line. This way, you can ensure you’re picking the plan that best fits your coverage needs and budget. Based on our thorough, industry-wide extended warranty review, Endurance and CARCHEX are our top picks for coverage.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is our top recommendation for an extended car warranty. The provider works with customers directly rather than through administrators or other middlemen, which saves time and hassle when it comes to the claims process.

Here are a few highlights of Endurance’s plans:

You can choose from five coverage tiers.

Term limits extend up to 15 years/200,000 miles.

Endurance offers free quotes by phone or online.

Endurance coverage is accepted at independent mechanics, dealerships, and chains like Pep Boys, giving you more flexibility when it comes to repair shops.

All Endurance protection plans come with added benefits including roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, rental car reimbursement, and a one-year Endurance Elite Membership.

To find out more about this provider’s protection plans, read our full Endurance warranty review. You can also click below to receive a free, personalized quote from Endurance.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

Finding extended car warranty coverage for older vehicles can be difficult, but CARCHEX makes it easy with specialized high-mileage vehicle plans.

Here are a few CARCHEX highlights:

You can choose from five coverage plans.

Term limits can extend up to 10 years/250,000 miles.

CARCHEX holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB.

The provider offers online sample contracts for added transparency.

CARCHEX is backed by industry experts like Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX.

Read our comprehensive CARCHEX review to learn more, and get a free, personalized quote by clicking below.