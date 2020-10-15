CornerStone United: Reviews, Coverage, and Cost (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

CornerStone United Review In Our Opinion: CornerStone United provides protection programs for cars, homes, and marine products. The provider holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and the companies that underwrite its contracts each have at least an A- AM Best financial strength rating, indicating a strong industry reputation. We like CornerStone United’s many coverage options and focus on choice and flexibility. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros Strong industry ratings Flexible term limits to choose from Multiple protection programs, each with four or five coverage plans Cons No online quotes Mixed customer reviews No online sample contracts 3.5

CornerStone United sells extended car warranty coverage through dealerships and agents throughout the U.S. and Canada. What makes CornerStone United stand out is its variety of services. Rather than offer three or four protection plans, the company offers more than 15 options to choose from.

In this article, we’ll discuss CornerStone United in-depth, including its coverage plans, cost, and customer reviews. We also introduce you to a few other reputable extended car warranty companies worth comparing to CornerStone United.

Our review team has taken a look at every key player in the industry and compiled a list of the best extended car warranty providers available in 2020.

CornerStone United Overview

Established in 1973 in Hickory, North Carolina, CornerStone United provides warranty products and other financial services for cars, recreational vehicles, powersport vehicles, marine products, manufactured housing, and HVAC systems. The company operates in Canada as well as the U.S., and its Canadian office is headquartered in London, Ontario.

CornerStone United puts flexibility first when it comes to coverage. The company frequently mentions its buildable extended auto warranties – most of which include various add-ons – and five deductible options. We like how simple it seems to find or create a coverage plan that works for your needs, but having too many choices may leave uninformed drivers confused or overwhelmed.

The company received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it is unaccredited. CornerStone United also mentions that its coverage is insured by companies with an AM Best financial strength rating of A- or higher. Like some warranty providers, CornerStone United does not work directly with customers. Instead, it works through insurers, administrators, dealerships, and other middleman companies.

CornerStone United Extended Warranty Coverage

CornerStone United offers a variety of coverage plans for new and used cars depending on the vehicle’s age and mileage. These plans range from basic powertrain coverage to an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty, much like what you’d see from a manufacturer. CornerStone United offers its vehicle service contracts through dealerships rather than to customers directly.

Here’s an overview of CornerStone United’s different plan types:

CornerStone Auto: Includes four sub-plans that can cover vehicles up to 19 years old or with up to 200,000 miles on the odometer

Includes four sub-plans that can cover vehicles up to 19 years old or with up to 200,000 miles on the odometer Xtended Auto: Offers protection to used vehicles of any age and includes four buildable coverage plans that can protect your engine, turbocharger, supercharger, transmission, transfer unit, seals and gaskets, drive axle, cooling, fuel delivery, steering, suspension, air conditioning, electrical, and brakes

Offers protection to used vehicles of any age and includes four buildable coverage plans that can protect your engine, turbocharger, supercharger, transmission, transfer unit, seals and gaskets, drive axle, cooling, fuel delivery, steering, suspension, air conditioning, electrical, and brakes Extended Care: Protects high-mileage vehicles, and offers four coverage plans with the same protection listed under Xtended Auto

Protects high-mileage vehicles, and offers four coverage plans with the same protection listed under Xtended Auto Limited Warranties: Sub-plans range from powertrain to comprehensive coverage and are designed to increase the resale value of used vehicles

Sub-plans range from powertrain to comprehensive coverage and are designed to increase the resale value of used vehicles Tire and Wheel: Covers new and used vehicles’ tires with three coverage levels – tire only, tire and wheel, and tire, wheel, and cosmetics

Covers new and used vehicles’ tires with three coverage levels – tire only, tire and wheel, and tire, wheel, and cosmetics Gap: Pays for the remaining balance of your auto loan if your insurer only pays a partial amount in a total loss scenario

CornerStone United coverage plans also come with different terms limits, depending on the option you purchase. Below, we’ve outlined each plans’ options.

CornerStone United Plan Term Limits CornerStone Auto New vehicle terms from 5 years/75,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles

Used vehicle terms from 3 months/3,000 miles to 5 years/75,000 miles Xtended Auto Varies Extended Care 3 months/3,000 miles to 5 years/75,000 miles Limited Warranties Varies Tire and Wheel 1 to 5 years

What’s Not Covered Under CornerStone United?

CornerStone United plans do not cover the following parts or damages:

Improper fluids

Misuse or abuse

Exhaust systems

Maintenance items

Batteries or battery cables

Manual or hydraulic clutches

Tires, wheels, and rims (unless you purchase a tire package)

Trim, molding, upholstery, glass, paint, carpeting, and flooring

CornerStone United’s exclusions are fairly standard across the extended warranty industry, but make sure to read over your contract thoroughly and ask about any other limitations.

Additional Benefits

Like its term limits, CornerStone United’s additional benefits vary among coverage plans. We’ve compiled a list of the perks included with each option below.

CornerStone United Plan Additional Perks CornerStone Auto Substitute transportation coverage, rental car reimbursement,

trip interruption benefit, emergency roadside assistance Xtended Auto Rental car reimbursement and towing services Extended Care Rental car reimbursement and towing services Limited Warranties Varies

Cost of CornerStone United Extended Warranties

Because CornerStone United works with dealerships, it does not offer online quotes or quotes via phone. For this reason, it’s hard for individuals to figure out how much an extended warranty from the company may cost. According to our industry research, a fair price for a full-coverage warranty is between $1,750 and $3,000.

In general, the price of an extended warranty will vary based on factors such as:

Your location

The term limit you choose

They type of plan you choose

Your vehicle’s age and mileage

Your vehicle’s make and model

Additionally, extended warranty costs are also influenced by the deductible you choose. CornerStone United offers $0, $50, $100, $100 disappearing, and $200 deductibles. Usually, a lower deductible results in a higher overall coverage cost.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

In order to get a quote for a CornerStone United plan, you’ll need to visit a participating dealership or contact an authorized agent. In most customer reviews we found, drivers were offered CornerStone United coverage at their dealership.

The claims process may differ depending on where you purchase your vehicle service contract. Typically, the process for filing an extended warranty claim includes taking your vehicle to an approved repair facility, getting pre-authorization before repairs begin, and having your plan administrator handle payments (minus your deductible) after your vehicle is fixed.

There appears to be a customer portal on the CornerStone United website, where you may be able to check the status of your claim.

CornerStone United Reviews

One way to get a better understanding of a provider’s quality is to look at its customer reviews. The U.S. and Canada-based company hosts mixed reviews, despite its A+ BBB rating. Some customer reviews mention easy claims and repair processes under CornerStone United coverage. However, others note differences between the coverage they expected versus the coverage they actually received.

Here’s an overview of customer experiences with CornerStone United:

Positive CornerStone United Reviews

“Had a problem with my AC unit. Got it fixed, sent a copy of the bill to CornerStone, and was reimbursed within 10 days, no hassle. [I] am very impressed.” – John B. via BBB

“My mechanic called CornerStone [to authorize repairs] on my 2008 Dodge Ram, and both were approved immediately. A very quick response got my truck back on the road in a day. It also helps to know what your warranty covers and what it does not cover to prevent delays.” – Tom K. via Google

Negative CornerStone United Reviews

“CornerStone said they wouldn’t cover the oil cooler – until we had a lengthy conversation. But, the kicker is, they want to send an inspector to look at the truck and the oil cooler. But CornerStone won’t give them permission to disassemble the truck, and the oil cooler is inside the engine. They want to get you on the pre-authorization loophole.” – Laurent H. via BBB

“What’s the point of paying extra for coverage when they’re going to find a reason to deny a claim? Letter of denial was vague and generic. I had to find my own contractor to come out to [assess] the problem. The lady on the phone was super rude and unprofessional.” – Thuyvi R. via Yelp

Conclusion: Is CornerStone United Worth It?

We give CornerStone United 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. The company offers many different coverage plans. On one hand, this gives customers the ultimate flexibility to customize an extended auto warranty, but on the other, it can leave drivers confused about which coverage they actually need. Additionally, mixed customer reviews lowered CornerStone United’s overall score.

We always recommend reaching out to more than one provider before committing to a contract. This way, you can be sure you’re getting the best coverage at a fair price. Below, we’ve outlined our top extended car warranty picks.

Our Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Our two highest-rated extended car warranty providers of 2020 are Endurance and CARCHEX. While CornerStone United offers some strong options, these companies have longer term limits, free online quotes, and more positive customer reviews.

Endurance: Best Overall

Endurance is a direct extended warranty provider, meaning it sells and administers its own contracts rather than working with a middleman. In all of our research categories – industry standing, coverage, affordability and customer service – Endurance received a 4.5-star rating or above.

Here’s an overview of the provider:

Endurance is available to customers in all U.S. states except California.

You can choose from five coverage plans with term limits up to 15 years or 200,000 miles.

Endurance coverage is accepted at repair shops and dealerships nationwide to provide more options to its customers.

There are online sample contracts that can be used to understand the company’s coverage plans before you reach out for a quote.

Read our full Endurance warranty review to learn more, and click below to get a free quote from the provider.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX is a reputable choice for drivers with older, high-mileage vehicles. The provider sells contracts in all 50 U.S. states and is backed by industry experts like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com.

Here’s an overview of CARCHEX:

CARCHEX also offers online sample contracts.

The provider can cover cars up to 20 years old.

CARCHEX has been in business for 21 years, making it a well-established provider in the industry.

You can choose between five coverage plans with term limits up to 10 years and 250,000 miles.

