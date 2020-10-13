Cobra Electronics Flash Sale: Up to $80 Off Radar Detectors

If Escort Radar’s Flash Sale doesn’t do it for you, we have another option lined up that might. You can save up to $80 on Cobra Electronics’ top-selling radar detectors and dash cams.
Cobra Road Scout – $70 Off
Cobra’s Road Scout is a 2-In-1 Radar Detector and Dash Camera Driver Alert System. If you’re looking for a good all-in-one solution, you just found it.
And let’s be honest, this thing just looks like something Bear Grylls could use to go hunting, fishing, and to scare the crap out of any radar-gun-wielding police officer that happened to find themselves in the middle of the jungle, for some reason.
According to their marketing team, “The Cobra Road Scout offers an innovative 2-in-1 driver alert solution. Designed with intelligent sensors that monitor and detect road threats combined with a high definition dash cam to capture unexpected moments.”
Save $70 on the New Cobra Road Scout 2-In-1 Radar Detector and Dash Camera Driver Alert System. No Code Required. Offer Expires 10/14/2020
$80 Off Cobra DualPro 360° Radar Detector + M1 Dashcam
We generally think it’s a good idea to have a radar detector and dash cam working together if you want full protection on your daily drive.
While the Road Scout above is a great, easy, all-in-one solution for that, the DualPro 360° bundled with the M1 Dashcam is a little more of a robust solution. Cobra calls the device their “most advanced radar/laser detection system.”
If you bundle the two devices (the M1 Dashcam is actually an Escort Radar product), Cobra will knock off $80, bringing the total down to $569.90.
From the marketing team: “The new M1 dash cam seamlessly integrates with your Cobra Elite Series DualPro 360° radar system by utilizing the same power source and mounts. With full HD 1080p resolution, collision detection, continuous loop technology, and the Drive HD app, you’ll never miss a moment.”
Save $80 on the Cobra DualPro 360° Radar detector + M1 Dashcam Bundle. Use Code DUALPROM1. Offer Expires 10/18/2020