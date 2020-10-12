Buick to Offer New In-Vehicle App for Podcasts & Audiobooks

Buick’s gone Hollywood. The automaker just teamed up with actress Reese Witherspoon’s “Hello Sunshine” that integrates “Reese’s Book Club” with Buick’s infotainment system. Reese’s Book Club brings women-centered stories to more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and has propelled many of its picks to No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list.

“Hello Sunshine shines a light on women, creating and telling stories that put women at the center, and that’s something Buick wants to be a part of,” said Kate Hrabovsky, Buick advertising and media operations manager. “As more women are making vehicle-buying decisions, we want to be thinking creatively about how to offer more driving experiences tailored for them.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Buick on this exciting new venture,” added Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. “Reese’s Book Club is driven by a powerful community who appreciate authentic, quality storytelling, and we’re excited to further expand this community with Buick.”

Targeting Buick’s Demographic

About 55 percent of Buick’s buyers are female, and the automaker thinks those buyers will respond to the in-vehicle touchscreen app that brings the Book Club to the 2021 Buick Encore GX. Other Buick models (the automaker didn’t specify which) will have the compatible hardware by early 2021.

2021 Buick Encore GX

Buick’s latest portfolio addition, the all-new Encore GX, is tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers. The features, style, and functionality are designed with Buick’s core demographic in mind. For example, the Encore GX comes with six standard key safety technologies as part of the Buick Driver Confidence package, including Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Convenience features typically found in larger, more expensive SUVs, include a Rear Camera Mirror, Head-Up Display, and Automatic Parking Assist with Braking. Built-in Amazon Alexa capability is optional, although Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto is standard.

The 2021 Buick Encore GX is standard with a 1.2-liter Turbo I-3 engine with 137 horsepower. A slightly larger, 1.3-liter Turbo I-3 with 155 horsepower is available. All-wheel drive is also available for the 2021 Buick Encore GX.

Nancy Dunham is a life-long journalist whose work appears in many national automotive and general interest magazines and accompanying websites. Her dad was an executive with Western Auto Supply Co. (sold to Sears), so the smell of tires still brings back a flood of childhood memories. Favorite professional assignment: driving on the Texas Motor Speedway. She lives in Austin, Texas with her cat Prudence.

Photos & Source: Buick.