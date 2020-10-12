Win This Rare 2005 Ford GT & $20,000 Cash!

We’re not sure how Omaze got ahold of a 2005 Ford GT, but they were able to pull some strings and make it happen. However, Omaze won’t have it for long as they are giving it away as part of a benefit campaign for the Petersen Automotive Museum. Ultra-rare vehicles are something Omaze does well, evidenced by this custom ICON FJ44 Land Cruiser they are giving away to benefit the GO Campaign.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

2005 Ford GT Overview

The 2005 Ford GT was a throwback to the car that beat Ferrari during the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. Over a two year run in the mid-2000s, only 4,000 examples of the GT were made, making them extremely rare now 15 years later. This one Omzae is giving away has just 1,500 miles and the original tires.

The beating heart of the 2005 Ford GT is a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 with 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft. of torque. The 05 GT hits 60 in just 3.3 seconds and tops out at 205 mph. The Ricardo six-speed manual transmission directs all that power to the rear wheels.

Special features include a McIntosh sound system, red brake calipers, forged BBS wheels (18-inches front/19-inches rear), leather seats with GT40-style ventilation grommets, and racing-inspired interior toggle switches.

Omaze is giving away this 2005 Ford GT to benefit the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this 2005 Ford GT by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you benefit the K-12 school tours hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. These unique field trips energize students through hands-on experiences that turn abstract concepts into practical, real-world applications. The museum’s goal is to educate more than 25,000 children each year.

