What Does the GMC Extended Warranty Cover? (2020)

If you’re thinking about buying a GMC vehicle or are already a proud owner, you may be wondering whether to purchase a GMC extended warranty. There are two manufacturer-backed service plans available for new and used cars, but is the coverage worth the price tag?

In this article, we’ll help you decide whether you really need extended vehicle protection. We’ll discuss the manufacturer’s two GMC extended warranty options, including coverage details and sample costs. Then, we’ll show you how a plan from one of the best extended car warranty providers may offer better coverage at a lower price.

GMC Extended Warranty Overview

GMC offers two extended warranty options: the Platinum Protection Plan, which can last up to 140,000 miles, and a 5-year/60,000-mile GMC Extended Limited Warranty. Both vehicle service contracts aim to protect you against costly repairs due to mechanical failures.

GMC Platinum Protection Plan

The GMC Platinum Protection Plan covers over 1,000 vehicle components and comes in four contract lengths, including:

2 years/24,000 miles

3 years/36,000 miles

4 years/48,000 miles

5 years/60,000 miles

This GMC extended warranty can be added on at any time before your vehicle reaches 80,000 miles, and term limits are measured from the date of purchase. This means that if your vehicle is five years old and has 50,000 miles on it and you opt for a 4-year/48,000-mile contract, you’ll be covered until your vehicle reaches nine years or 98,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The Platinum Plan protects most of your vehicle’s mechanical and electrical components, including:

Brakes

Engine

Steering

Drive axle

Transmission

Transfer case

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets

Safety restraint system

Climate control system

Turbocharger and supercharger

Factory-installed entertainment system

Electrical systems (enhanced and basic)

GMC also offers a Silver Protection Plan through a number of dealerships. This plan covers your vehicle’s powertrain, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, turbo/supercharger, transfer case, and seals and gaskets. It also protects the steering, brake, and air conditioning systems, as well as select electrical components. If you’re interested in this GMC extended warranty, check with your local dealership to see if this coverage is available to you.

It’s important to note that these plans are not administered by General Motors. While the extended warranty is backed by the manufacturer, it’s serviced through AMT Warranty, a third-party provider. Still, GMC extended warranty owners must have covered repairs performed at a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac dealership.

GMC Extended Limited Warranty

The GMC Extended Limited Warranty can lengthen your vehicle’s factory Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty from 3 years/36,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles. This option is only available to new vehicles at the time of purchase.

Like the Platinum Protection Plan, the GMC Extended Limited Warranty repairs or replaces most vehicle components that fail due to defects in workmanship or materials. All parts and labor costs are included in the warranty, and no deductible is required for covered repairs.

Unlike the Platinum Protection Plan, this GMC extended warranty is facilitated entirely by the manufacturer. All covered repairs will need to be done at a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, or Cadillac dealership, which means they’ll be performed by factory-trained technicians using genuine GM parts.

Additional Perks

All GMC extended warranty options offer additional service perks along with the outlined coverage, including:

Courtesy towing

Roadside assistance

Trip interruption reimbursement

Rental car service or alternative transportation coverage

Both GMC extended warranties are also fully transferable to subsequent owners. However, drivers with the Platinum Protection Plan will need to pay a $75 transfer fee.

The Extended Limited Warranty is not cancelable, but the Platinum Protection Plan can be canceled at any time.

What’s Not Covered?

The Platinum Protection Plan and Extended Limited Warranty have coverage-specific exclusions, but neither GMC extended warranty plan will cover:

Modified or non-GMC parts

Damage from misuse or abuse

Damage from collisions or accidents

Damage from improper maintenance

Routine maintenance services and parts*

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and wiper blades

*The Extended Limited Warranty includes one free maintenance visit for any new 2017 to 2021 GMCs.

Cost of a GMC Extended Warranty

A GMC Platinum Protection Plan may cost anywhere between $2,000 and $6,000 depending on the term length you choose, where you live, the GMC model you drive, and how many miles are on your vehicle. This GMC extended warranty option provides single payment and monthly payment options.

GMC’s free online quote tool makes it easy to find out how much a Platinum Protection Plan would cost for your vehicle. To give you an idea of typical pricing, here are quotes we gathered for a 2017 GMC Yukon with between 30,000 and 60,000 miles:

GMC Extended Warranty Length Single Payment Price Monthly Payment Price 2 years/24,000 miles $1,819.25 $129.71 for 14 months with a $99.06 down payment 3 years/36,000 miles $2,587.80 $125.00 for 21 months with a $99.00 down payment 4 years/48,000 miles $3,127.40 $152.04 for 21 months with a $99.16 down payment 5 years/60,000 miles $3,307.90 $161.09 for 21 months with a $99.11 down payment

To find out how much the GMC Extended Limited Warranty would cost for your vehicle, visit a local dealership.

Is the GMC Extended Warranty Worth It?

To determine whether a GMC extended warranty is worth it, consider your vehicle’s reliability, your ability to pay for repairs out of pocket, and your existing coverage. If you own a less-reliable GMC that you plan on driving for the foreseeable future, an extended warranty can help you avoid having to cover emergency repairs out-of-pocket after your factory warranty expires.

To better inform your decision on purchasing a GMC extended warranty, we sourced GMC reliability data from RepairPal. RepairPal uses consumer reports to rate manufacturer reliability and estimate the cost of commonly reported repairs.

GMC is rated 3.0 out of 5.0, which places the manufacturer 22nd out of all 32 car brands in terms of reliability. Here’s the data that factors into GMC’s reliability rating and how it compares to the average vehicle brand:

Reliability Category GMC Average Industry Average Annual Repair Cost $744 $652 Average Number of Unexpected Repair Shop Visits 0.3 visits per year 0.4 visits per year Likelihood of Needing a Severe Repair 17% 12%

As you can see, GMC vehicles have higher-than-average annual repair costs and a higher likelihood of needing a severe repair. Because of this, a GMC extended warranty may be well worth the investment.

However, you should also take your GMC model into consideration. Some GMC models have higher or lower annual repair costs based on their individual reliability scores. You can check your model on RepairPal for more information.

GMC’s Factory and Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

The GMC factory includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty that lasts 3 years/36,00 miles and a powertrain warranty that lasts 5 years/60,000 miles. The GMC Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty includes a lengthened 6-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and a 1-year/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

To make sure your extended warranty coverage doesn’t overlap, check your existing GMC protections by calling a dealership or consulting your owner’s manual.

Benefits of a Third-Party GMC Extended Warranty

Purchasing a GMC extended warranty through a third-party provider, you’ll have more flexibility in terms of plan options and repair shop options. Plus, third-party plans are generally less expensive than the manufacturer’s extended coverage.

Here are a few additional benefits to consider:

There are typically more than a couple of deductible options to choose from.

Third-party contracts often last longer, with some companies covering vehicles up to 250,000 miles.

Third-party providers offer more options for old, high-mileage cars, including specialty used car warranty plans and extended warranties for cars over 100,000 miles.

If these benefits appeal to you, we recommend getting free, personalized quotes from a few reputable extended car warranty companies.