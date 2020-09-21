2021 Ford Bronco Will Have a Manual Transmission Option!

The off-road enthusiasts have spoken! After gathering up customer feedback, Ford will offer a seven-speed manual transmission for the Bronco’s Sasquatch package. The manual transmission will be available for both two- and four-door models of the new Ford Bronco.

“The Bronco community spoke, and we heard them,” explained Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco consumer marketing manager. “Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission – another example of our focus on giving customers the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories that we can.”

Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package

The Sasquatch package is filled with fun off-road toys and goodies. 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive ratio, and a higher clearance suspension with a nearly two-inch wider track are part of the Sasquatch package. For good measure, Sasquatch models also include position-sensitive Bilstein shocks and wider fender flares.

“Capability is always a priority, and pairing Sasquatch with a manual transmission and available advanced 4×4 system gives it a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, providing even more off-road capability across the line-up,” said Dave Pericak, Ford Icons global director.

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Ford Bronco Availability

Ford says the manual transmission Sasquatch Bronco will be available in late 2021. The new Bronco will arrive in the spring of 2021, while the Bronco Sport will be available later this year. In the meantime, fans can listen to the Bring Back Bronco podcast hosted by Sonari Glinton. The eight-part series looks at the Bronco through the years, starting with its inception in 1963 to its current rebirth.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.