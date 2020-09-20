Mazda CX-30 Receives New Turbo Engine for 2021: Here is a Quick Look

When we first caught a glimpse of the 2020 Mazda CX-30, we thought they did an excellent job with the exterior design. The new CX-30 had a more muscular and athletic stance, leading my colleague Alvin Reyes to conclude it was better looking than similar offerings from Honda and Hyundai. Now for 2021, the Mazda CX-30 will receive a little extra muscle under the hood with a new turbo engine.

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo

The new engine is a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo with 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque (87 octane). If you run premium juice, the new turbo kicks out 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque. Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system is standard with the new turbo engine.

The CX-30 2.5 Turbo will come with a new safety feature called Smart City Brake Support Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking (try saying that 10 times fast!). According to Mazda, the CX-30’s new Traffic Jam Assist feature enhances the Radar Cruise Control system in certain situations. Together, the systems can provide different steering inputs to help drivers stay within their lane at speeds under 40 mph. Other helpful features include the 360-degree View Monitor and Traffic Sign Recognition system.

On the inside, drivers can make use of the Bose premium stereo, an 8.8-inch center touchscreen, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror. The interior of the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo is finished in a black and chrome combo.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo comes with 18-inch black aluminum-alloy wheels, larger tailpipes, gloss black door mirrors, and a “TURBO” liftgate badge. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Availability

The 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo will go on sale by the end of 2020. Mazda says specific packaging and full pricing details will be released soon.

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S

If you’re not sold on the turbo, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 is standard with a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine. The little plant creates a healthy 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive are standard, but the i-Activ all-wheel drive system is available.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.