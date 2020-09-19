Route 66 Extended Warranty: Reviews, Cost, and Coverage

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Considering coverage from Route 66 Extended Warranty? In this article, we take an in-depth look at Route 66 Extended Warranty reviews, costs, plan options, and more to help you decide whether this provider is right for you.

If you find Route 66 doesn’t quite meet your vehicle protection needs, we’ll also go over our top recommendations for warranty coverage. Our review team has researched the best extended car warranty companies on the market so you can see how Route 66 stacks up against industry-leading competitors.

Route 66 Extended Warranty Highlights

Route 66 is a vehicle service contract provider that’s been in business for over 30 years. Rather than working directly with customers, the company offers extended car warranties through financial institutions and credit unions nationwide.

Route 66 does not have its own profile with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it is listed as an alternate business name for Auto Services Company Inc. This company has an A+ BBB rating and overall positive reviews, but Route 66 Extended Warranty reviews on sites such as Yelp are more of a mixed bag.

Route 66 Extended Warranty Coverage

Route 66 offers three extended warranty options: First Street, Main Street, and Easy Street. The provider does not offer any information on term lengths, so you’ll need to reach out to an authorized financial institution for more information.

Here’s an overview of the Route 66 Extended Warranty plans:

Route 66 Extended Warranty Coverage First Street A powertrain warranty that covers the engine, transmission, drive axle,

four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, cooling, and electrical systems Main Street Covers all components in the First Street plan, as well as the air conditioning, steering,

brakes, fuel delivery, front suspension, and additional electrical components Easy Street An exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty that offers coverage for nearly

all vehicle parts, except for a short list of exclusions

All covered repairs can be performed at any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). According to ASE, there are around 1,500 repair shops in the U.S., including dealerships and mom-and-pop shops.

If you sell your vehicle before your coverage term ends, Route 66 service agreements can be transferred to the subsequent owner. You can cancel your Route 66 warranty for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. After that period, you can still cancel at any time for a prorated refund.

What’s Not Covered Under a Route 66 Extended Warranty?

All extended warranties have coverage limitations. Examples of items that aren’t covered by Route 66 Extended Warranty include:

Tires

Belts

Hoses

Filters

Stereos

Lighting

Brake shoes

Tune-up items

Air conditioning coolants

Oil and oil change services

Exhaust and emissions parts

Cosmetic and body parts, including exterior paint and auto glass

Extended warranties protect you against faulty parts or defects in workmanship, so they usually exclude wear-and-tear parts as well as damage caused by accidents, misuse, or negligence.

Additional Benefits

With every Route 66 vehicle service contract, drivers will receive perks including:

Towing services

Lockout services

Flat-tire assistance

Battery jump-starts

24/7 roadside assistance

Coverage for minor adjustments

Route 66 Extended Warranty Cost

On its website, Route 66 notes that “most plans are less than $1,250, even with maximum coverage.” However, we found Route 66 Extended Warranty reviews that mention plans costing anywhere from $2,100 to $3,900.

One customer reported purchasing an Easy Street plan with a 5-year/100,000-mile term limit for $3,000. The customer drove a luxury vehicle with around 40,000 miles on the odometer. This is a fair price for an extended car warranty.

However, the price of a Route 66 warranty for your vehicle may differ depending on factors including your:

Coverage level: On average, comprehensive coverage is more expensive.

On average, comprehensive coverage is more expensive. Contract length : Longer contracts typically cost more than shorter contracts.

: Longer contracts typically cost more than shorter contracts. Vehicle make, model, year, and mileage: Luxury vehicles and high-mileage or older cars are often more costly to cover.

All Route 66 plans come with a $0 deductible.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get a quote from Route 66, you’ll need to reach out to a participating financial institution. Because it does not sell directly to consumers, there is no Route 66 online quote tool.

When your vehicle breaks down, you can take it to any ASE-certified repair shop. Per the company’s claims process, you’ll need to have your mechanic diagnose your vehicle’s issue and then contact Route 66 before any repair work begins. Route 66 will confirm whether your mechanical breakdown is covered and will give authorization to the repair shop to start repairs.

After work is completed, Route 66 will pay the repair facility directly. This way, you won’t have to front the money and then wait around for a reimbursement check.

Route 66 Extended Warranty Reviews

Route 66 Extended Warranty reviews are a mixed bag, which isn’t uncommon among extended warranty providers. Some customers mention helpful customer service representatives, while others note a long, difficult claims process.

Here are a few Route 66 Extended Warranty reviews that describe positive and negative customer experiences:

Positive Route 66 Warranty Reviews

“I’ve never had an issue getting claims paid for. Fast, friendly process. The shop I take my vehicle to has never had a problem nor has ever had to wait to get paid.” – Megan R. via Yelp

“I give them four stars because I’d buy Route 66 over any other aftermarket warranty available. Thanks to my $3,000 purchase, I saved about $8,000 on this one repair.” – Steve P. via Yelp

Negative Route 66 Warranty Reviews

“I am not pleased with the way they handled my claim… They avoid paying for a lot of things, and I’m spending over $3,000 for this warranty.” – Ms F. via Yelp

“I purchased the Easy Street extended warranty policy… The way they word the exclusions in the policy, almost everything can be tied back to an exclusion. Buying this warranty was a waste of money.” – Gregory V. via Yelp

Our Final Thoughts on the Route 66 Extended Warranty

Overall, Route 66 may be worth considering if you want simple, straightforward coverage options with a $0 deductible. Plans seem to be fairly priced, but make sure you thoroughly read and understand your contract before signing on the dotted line. This can help you decide whether you’re getting a good deal on coverage.

If you don’t belong to a financial institution that offers Route 66 warranties or if you’re looking to purchase coverage directly from a provider, you’ll want to look elsewhere for your vehicle protection.

