Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Reviews and Our Take (2020)

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance In Our Opinion: Plymouth Rock is a reasonable choice for car insurance if you are located in one of the six states where coverage is available. However, the company’s customer service and online experience are lacking. Industry Standing 80 Availability 80 Coverage 90 Affordability 85 Customer Service 70 Online Experience 70 Pros Discounts available Assurance Plus Loyalty Rewards Package for loyal customers Cons Only available in six states Poor mobile app reviews Mixed customer service reviews 79 Overall Rating

Looking to insure your vehicle with a regional provider? We sorted through Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews to find out if customers are pleased with this provider.

Plymouth Rock car insurance is only available in six states in the Northeast, but it’s worth looking into if you qualify for coverage. Below, we explore Plymouth Rock’s coverage, cost, and more and compare it to the best car insurance companies in the industry to see how it measures up. Read on to see if Plymouth Rock is right for your needs.

Plymouth Rock Assurance Overview

Plymouth Rock Assurance offers affordable car insurance as well as commercial auto, motorcycle, homeowners, renters, condo, and umbrella insurance.

Plymouth Rock car insurance is available in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and New York. The company has an A- rating on AM Best, and there are many positive Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews from customers.

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Coverage

If you choose Plymouth Rock car insurance, you will have the following standard types of coverage:

Bodily injury liability (BI): This option covers medical bills and lost wages for other people in accidents you cause. It has a limit per person and a limit per accident.

This option covers medical bills and lost wages for other people in accidents you cause. It has a limit per person and a limit per accident. Property damage liability (PD): This coverage applies to other cars in accidents you cause.

This coverage applies to other cars in accidents you cause. Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive coverage will repair your vehicle after damage from inclement weather or vandalism.

Comprehensive coverage will repair your vehicle after damage from inclement weather or vandalism. Collision coverage: Collision coverage repairs your car in the case of an accident.

Collision coverage repairs your car in the case of an accident. Personal injury protection (PIP): This covers your medical bills and lost wages after an accident.

This covers your medical bills and lost wages after an accident. Medical payments (MedPay): This coverage pays your medical bills after an accident.

This coverage pays your medical bills after an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): This is medical and physical damage coverage for accidents caused by drivers without insurance, or without enough.

Additionally, the Plymouth Rock Essential Assurance package is included with your plan at no extra cost. It’s one of the reasons for the few positive Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews from customers. Coverage includes:

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Coverage Details Crashbusters® Let Plymouth Rock know when and where you’d like to meet to assess your vehicle. Door to Door Valet Claim Service® Plymouth Rock will handle your repair process and arrange your rental vehicle. Guaranteed repairs Plymouth Rock guarantees repair work done at participating shops for as long as you own or lease your car. Get Home Safe® If you need a taxi, the insurer will reimburse you (once per year). Online services Plymouth Rock’s QuickPay tool, online claim reporting tool, and eDocuments option help drivers manage accounts online. Pledge of Assurance® If Plymouth Rock’s customer service doesn’t meet your expectations, the provider will make a donation to your choice of select charities.

Coverage Add-Ons

When you purchase Plymouth Rock car insurance, you have the option to upgrade to the Assurance Plus, Assurance Preferred, and Assurance Premier packages to get additional benefits like roadside assistance. Each plan encompasses benefits from the previous plan.

Assurance Plus Assurance Preferred Assurance Premier Additional rental car coverage Roadside assistance Roadside assistance Mobile device replacement Additional towing and labor New car replacement Laptop replacement Waived windshield replacement deductible Plus one car replacement Personal property coverage Waived depreciation Trip interruption coverage Pet injury coverage Airbag accidental discharge coverage Loan/lease gap coverage Seat belt/airbag benefits Additional pet injury coverage $50 toward your deductible per year Child car seat benefits Electronic key replacement Enhanced bail bond coverage Waived collision deductible for accidents with Plymouth Rock policyholders Waived glass repair deductible Earnings coverage

You can also add these types of coverage to your Plymouth Rock car insurance plan whether you have one of the Assurance packages or not:

Accident forgiveness

Full glass coverage

$100 glass deductible

Waiver of deductible

New car replacement

Loan/lease gap coverage

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Discounts

Plymouth Rock has a variety of discount opportunities, including:

Anti-theft

Paid in full

Motor club

New driver

eDocuments

Affinity group

Good student

Safety pledge

Driver training

Away at school

Advance shopper

Companion package

Plymouth Rock Quotes & Claims

Car Insurance Claims

You can submit a claim via a form on the Plymouth Rock website or by calling the company in the state you are located in. Customers can track the status of claims online as well.

Plymouth Rock’s Crashbusters vehicles can meet you and your damaged vehicle at any location and issue payments on the spot. Also, if you need assistance in the repair process, Plymouth Rock’s Door to Door Valet Claim Service will transport your damaged car to and from a repair shop.

Plymouth Rock Mobile App

Plymouth Rock Assurance’s mobile app is designed to let customers file claims and access account and billing information quickly. It has a 2.7-star rating on Google Play and a 1.3-star rating on the App Store. The Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews for the mobile app on Google Play are almost all negative. Customers complain about the app not loading and being practically useless. Some reviews mention poor customer service as well.

“App is broken and won’t open. About ready to change insurance just to be able to pay easier.” – Morgan C., Google Play

Reviews for the Plymouth Rock car insurance app on the App Store also mention technological issues with the app and how it is glitchy and poorly designed.

RoadRewards

Plymouth Rock has another mobile app called RoadRewards that lets policyholders collect points toward rewards for driving safely. The app gives you feedback about your driving and is designed to help you become a safer driver. The RoadRewards app runs in the background of your phone and uses GPS to track your driving habits.

This app has 3.5 stars on the App Store and 4.1 on Google Play. The Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews for this app are much better than the main app, but there are still a share of negative reviews. The negative reviews are about how the app is hard to use, and some customers have claimed that it inaccurately raises rates.

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Reviews

Plymouth Rock Assurance has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.2-star customer rating from Trustpilot. Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews from customers on the BBB are overall negative and there are very few reviews on Trustpilot.

Overall, Plymouth Rock car insurance reviews are poor across the board regarding customer service and poor app performance. Keep in mind that reviews are very specific to each person’s individual situation and should be considered in your decision process but not your sole consideration.

Final Thoughts on Plymouth Rock Car Insurance

After doing our homework, we think Plymouth Rock provides great coverage and discounts, but the car insurance provider is lacking in customer service and an easy online experience. Our team rates Plymouth Rock car insurance at 79 percent.

We have reviewed the best car insurance providers in the nation and found that USAA and State Farm are great options based on affordability, technology, and customer service.

