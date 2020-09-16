2021 Subaru Legacy: Trim Levels, Pricing Info & Other Fast Facts

Subaru has revealed what we will see in the 2021 Legacy sedan, available in the U.S. market in October of this year. Even though the 2021 Subaru Legacy will remain pretty similar in design to the 2020 model, the vehicle will see some upgrades to its various packages and trim levels. The 2021 model will only incur a slight increase ($150) in the starting MSRP.

What’s New For 2021

The 2021 Subaru Legacy will receive new safety features, including Steering Responsive LED headlights, Passenger Seat Belt Reminder, and a Rear Seat Reminder.

For improved visibility when driving at night, the Steering Responsive Headlight system aims the headlights in the direction the Legacy is travelling. The Legacy’s standard Seat Belt Reminder detects when passengers riding in either the front or back don’t have their seatbelts fastened. When an unbelted passenger is detected, the vehicle provides a visual and audio warning. The Rear Seat Reminder helps prevent children and pets from being left in the backseat.

What Powers The 2021 Subaru Legacy?

As with last year, the 2021 Legacy will come standard with a 2.5-liter flat-four engine with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. However, the XT trim package will be equipped with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that pumps out 260 ponies and supplies 277 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to a CVT automatic with an eight-speed manual shift mode through the steering wheel paddle shifters.

Is The 2021 Subaru Legacy All-Wheel Drive?

Yes. The 2021 Legacy will be standard with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring systems.

2021 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2021 Legacy Trim Packages

The 2021 Legacy is available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT.

Legacy Base

The base Legacy receives a $150 increase over last year’s model but still comes with a nice assortment of standard features. Standard on all trim levels is Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering. Also included is the Starlink seven-inch multimedia system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

Starting MSRP: $22,895

Legacy Premium

Similar to the Base model, the Legacy Premium only increases by $150. The Premium has everything the Base model does, plus an All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10-way power driver seat. The Premium model also includes an 11.6-inch Starlink Multimedia Plus display.

Two additional USB charging ports are included in the rear section of the center console. Drivers can also upgrade the Premium further with a power moonroof and TomTom Navigation. For the first time, the Premium is available in a Brilliant Bronze Metallic exterior color. It can be paired with either an ivory or black interior.

Starting MSRP: $25,145

2021 Subaru Legacy Sport. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Legacy Sport

The 2021 Legacy Sport is an upgrade to the Premium package that adds 18-inch wheels, LED fog lights, a sportier grille, trunk spoiler, and body color rocker trim. Inside, drivers are treated to a charcoal gray upholstery with red contrast stitching.

An available option package includes the Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, power moonroof, Reverse Automatic Braking, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Starting MSRP: $27,095

Legacy Limited

The Legacy Limited includes leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seats, rear A/C outlets, and push-button start. The Limited offers an additional package that includes the DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon premium audio system with Quantum Logic Surround, a power moonroof, and a heated steering wheel.

Starting MSRP: $29,895

Legacy Limited XT

In addition to the upgraded 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine, the Limited XT includes a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, Harmon Kardon audio system, and the Starlink 11.6-inch multimedia touchscreen with navigation. The DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System is also standard.

Starting MSRP: $34,445

2021 Legacy Touring XT

The Legacy Touring XT adds a 180-degree front view monitor and Sierra Tan Nappa Leather upholstery.

Starting MSRP: $36,145

2021 Subaru Legacy interior layout. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Where Is The Subaru Legacy Made?

The Legacy is built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent, Impreza, and Outback.

2021 Subaru Legacy Warranty

Buyers receive a New Vehicle Limited Warranty with a term of three years or 36,000 miles and a powertrain warranty with five years or 60,000 miles. For more information on Subaru’s warranty, see our in-depth guide.

Born and raised in the Motor City by an autoworker’s family, Michael Turashoff has a love of cars woven into his DNA. Michael is a professional content creator, marketing expert, and successful entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.