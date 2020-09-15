Ford Introduces New Tremor Off-Road Package For The 2021 Ranger

The Ford Ranger has sure grown up from its humble beginnings as a compact pickup in 1983. Ford has just unveiled the 2021 Ranger Tremor, and the truck has some pretty impressive off-road and utility capabilities. Claimed to be the most “off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S.,” the 2021 Tremor gives drivers even more off-road capability than the current FX4 package.

“Tremor gives Ranger customers a new level of off-road confidence and fun,” said Chad Callander, Ford Ranger Marketing Manager. “With increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspension and aggressive Continental General Grabber tires, Tremor elevates Ranger’s off-roading capability even further while keeping the unique advantages that come with a cargo box for hauling gear anywhere.”

What Is Ranger Tremor’s Ground Clearance?

The 2021 Ranger Tremor offers an additional 0.8 inches of ground clearance over the base Ranger SuperCrew 4X4 for a total of 9.7 inches. The extra ground clearance is a tad less than the 10 inches provided by the base model Jeep Gladiator, but impressive none the less.

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Suspension

Adding to the increased ground clearance is the Tremor’s set of Fox 2.0 monotube shocks that include external reservoirs for improved cooling and a specially tuned set of front coil springs and leaf springs in the rear. Also included are 17-inch magnetic-painted wheels and 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires.

The 2021 Ranger Tremor increases the front suspension travel to 6.5 inches compared to the base model Ranger. Rear suspension travel increased to 8.1 inches. The off-road approach angle is increased up to 2.2 degrees over the base SuperCrew 4×4 to 30.9 degrees. The 25.5 degree departure angle is up 0.1 degrees, and the breakover angle is up 2.7 degrees to 24.2 degrees.

Additional Off-Road Essentials

The 2021 Ranger Tremor also includes a front frame-mounted steel bash plate and underbody skid plates to protect the truck from rough terrain. Included in the Tremor package is an electronically-locking rear differential and Ford’s Terrain Management system with four drive modes. A six-switch auxiliary power bank on the dash can be used to control things like air compressors and winches.

Due to the General Grabber tires, 17-inch wheels, and the wider wheel lip moldings, the 2021 Ranger Tremor will sport a wider stance. Also included are two new recovery hooks in the rear as well as the two upfront.

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor: Engine & Powertrain

The Ranger Tremor will include the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that puts out 270 ponies and 310 lb-ft. torque along with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford claims the Tremor package will also maintain the Ranger’s standard 1,430 lbs. payload capacity and its max towing capabilities of 7,500 lbs.

Styling Tweaks

Tremor specific styling will include a blacked-out version of the Ranger Lariat’s grille and added red accents. Tremor badging will be featured on both sides of the cargo box along with optional hood and body graphics so drivers can personalize the truck’s look. The Tremor’s seats will feature Miko suede inserts and be adorned with the Tremor nameplate stitched into the seatbacks.

Pricing & Availability

The Tremor package is available on the 2021 Ranger XLT and Lariat trims for $4,290.

