2021 Infiniti QX80: Trim Levels, Pricing Info & Other Quick Facts

It weighs a lot, costs a lot, and takes up a lot of space. It has little to no subtly about it. But if those count as good qualities for you, then the 2021 Infiniti QX80 is the big luxury SUV for you. It now comes in three new “grades” (Infiniti speak for trim levels) with silly names no matter which one you pick. However, each trim level has enough tech, safety, and luxury goodies to send you into oblivion.

2021Infiniti QX80 Trim Levels

The three trim levels for the 2021 Infiniti QX80 are Sensory, Premium Select, Luxe.

Sensory

The Sensory grade is the king of the hill for the QX80 lineup. Infiniti describes it as a “sumptuous” cabin with quilted semi-aniline leather seats, Charcoal Burl trim, and a new graphite tricot headliner. Exterior features include 22-inch forged alloy wheels and chrome mirror caps. Infiniti’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control System is standard for a smoother ride and more stability around corners.

Premium Select

The Premium Select is like a production version of the exterior trim bits first seen on the limited-run QX80 Edition 30. This means dark chrome and black highlights on the front grille, fender vents, door mirror caps, and rear tailgate strip. The darkened theme continues with the 22-inch forged alloy wheels. You get your choice of three stylish interior colors: Graphite, Sahara Stone, and Truffle Brown, all with a revised Matte Brown accent trim.

Luxe

The Luxe is the QX80’s entry-level feature package. With the Luxe, you’ll get a range of standard driver-assist technologies: Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, Distance Control Assist, a Rear Seat Belt Reminder, and an updated Intelligent Cruise Control system. There’s also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard.

How Many People Can Fit In a 2021Infiniti QX80

The new QX80 offers seating for up to eight with the Split Bench Seat package.

Smart Rearview Mirror

All three grades now feature the second generation of this innovative system. The Smart Rearview Mirror system switches between a regular mirror and an LCD monitor to display a high-def image from the rear-mounted camera. A wider, 9.6-inch diameter display, high-resolution camera, and LED flicker mitigation technology help to ensure better visibility for the driver.

2021 Infiniti QX80: Engine & Powertrain

Power for the flagship Infiniti QX80 comes from a 5.6-liter V8 with direct injection. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and produces 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. Infiniti recommends premium fuel.

2021 Infiniti QX80. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

How Much Can The 2021 Infiniti QX80 Tow?

When properly equipped, the new QX80 can tow up to 8,500 lbs.

Is The 2021 Infiniti QX80 All-Wheel Drive?

The new QX80 is available with rear-wheel drive or Infiniti’s All-Mode 4WD system.

Pricing & Availability

The 2021 QX80 will be available this fall. The starting MSRP is $69,050 for the 2WD QX80 and $72,150 for the All-Mode 4WD version. Yes, that’s a lot, but it’s still less than a Range Rover.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2021 Infiniti QX80 Gallery

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.