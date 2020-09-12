2020 Toyota Camry TRD Review: This Track-Tuned Sedan Will Spice Up Your Daily Commute

2020 Toyota Camry TRD In Our Opinion: The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD will feel like a big upgrade for those wanting a sedan with more pizzazz. The Camry TRD is for the driving enthusiast who likes to have fun and doesn't mind a little extra engine and exhaust noise. We were pleasantly surprised at how affordable the new Camry TRD is, despite the numerous performance upgrades. Exterior Styling 90 Interior Layout 85 Driving Dynamics 93 Safety & Tech Features 86 Everyday Functionality 80 Pros Fun to Drive Styling & Design Reasonable MSRP Cons No AWD Option Small Touchscreen Rear Seat Does Not Fold Flat 87

Toyota keeps adding to its Camry lineup and now has twelve models to choose from. The Japanese automaker has released a performance-oriented Camry TRD trim for 2020. If you thought the Camry was a boring sedan, that changes with the TRD trim. The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD is upgraded with black front splitters, an aero kit, black wheels, and a rear spoiler for visual effects. You could easily mistake it for another model with its eye-catching exterior styling.

Does the new Camry TRD offer real performance, or is it just an appearance package? That’s what we wanted to find out this week on our test drive.

Toyota Camry: What’s New For 2020?

All Camry trims now come with Android Auto and the Toyota Safety Sense-P suite of advanced safety features. All-wheel drive is now available as a standalone option on the 2020 Toyota Carmy. Given the Camry’s solid reputation, we would also recommend shopping for a pre-owned model to save a little extra money.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD: What’s Different

In addition to looking the part, the Carmy TRD features a 301-horsepower V6 and a track-tuned suspension. Toyota fitted the TRD model with thicker underbody braces and stiffer coil springs and sway bars (the coil springs actually lower the car by 0.6 inches versus other Camry models). A unique set of TRD shock absorbers, upgraded front brakes (12.9-inch diameter rotors and dual-piston calipers), and Bridgestone Potenza tires (235/40R19) are also standard on the Camry TRD.

Toyota engineers honed the suspension’s characteristics by doing extensive testing at the Toyota Arizona Proving Ground, TMC Higashi-Fuji Proving Ground (Japan), and MotorSport Ranch (Texas).

The 2020 Camry TRD is available in solid Midnight Black Metallic or one of three two-tone schemes featuring Supersonic Red, Windchill Pearl or Celestial Silver with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD in Supersonic Red.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD: Features & Options

The Camry TRD comes standard with LED headlights, a seven-inch touchscreen, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a six-speaker sound system. Handy tech and connectivity features include the USB port, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

The TRD trim comes with SofTex fabric seats, a power driver’s seat, and 19-inch black alloy wheels. A 10-inch, full color heads-up display is also available, along with an 800-watt, nine-speaker JBL audio system (Audio Plus package).

What Does The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD Cost?

Total MSRP, including destination, for our test vehicle: $32,920. By comparison, the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD starts at $31,170.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD interior layout.

Interior Highlights: Style Points!

The interior of the Camry TRD is stylish and contemporary with its V-shaped dash that frames the seven-inch infotainment system touchscreen. The controls are easy to reach, and we had no problem with the climate control or figuring out how to tune the sound system to our liking.

The first thing that pops is the black simulated leather seats with red cloth inserts – which leads your eyes right to the red seat belts, red stitching, and the unique TRD logos throughout the interior. The stainless steel gas and brake pedals add to the sporty feel. At the same time, the cabin also feels airy and is easy to settle into.

Interior Highlights: Some Drawbacks

The seven-inch touchscreen is easy to read and use, but feels small compared to vehicles we’ve recently tested with large infotainment screens that dominate the dash. An eight-inch touchscreen is available for the Camry, so we would probably opt for that next time.

The downside to the Camry TRD’s sporty ride is the addition of a V-brace that stiffens the chassis. It extends behind the rear seats eliminating the ability to fold them. While you get the added performance benefit, you cannot haul longer items.

Under the hood of the Camry TRD is a 24-valve DOHC 3.5-liter V6 with Toyota’s D-4S direct injection system.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD: Engine & Powertrain

The Camry TRD comes with a larger 3.5-liter V6 producing 301 horsepower and 267 lb-ft. of torque. It’s mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. For 2020, all-wheel drive is available for the LE, SE, XLE, and XSE but not for the TRD.

Gas Mileage of The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD

EPA fuel mileage estimates come in at 22/31 city/highway and 25 combined.

Driving Dynamics

The first thing we noticed was the throaty growl of the TRD cat-back dual exhaust system. It sounds like the real deal and goes well with the sporty exterior upgrades. It was a constant reminder during our week with the sedan that this is not your average Camry. The eight-speed automatic works well with the engine and offers up smooth shifts.

We didn’t have the opportunity to take the Camry TRD to the track, but we did the next best thing. Living in Colorado west of Denver, we had fun pushing the TRD around tight mountain corners. Since the Camry TRD comes with the more powerful V6, upgraded suspension, and bigger brakes, we could be more aggressive with the sedan.

The summer tires stick well on hot pavement but didn’t work all that well on the dirt roads leading to our mountain house. While getting there is fun in the twisty corners, which the Camry TRD makes easy work of, gravel roads are a chore. Still, we think those who enjoy driving and want to have a bit more fun on their commute will enjoy the new Carmy TRD.

If we added anything, it would be an all-wheel drive option for the TRD trim.

Conclusion: A Fun Choice

The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD is a pleasant surprise when it comes to your everyday sedan. It offers superior driving dynamics over a standard Camry and has the looks to match. Like we said initially, the Camry TRD will feel like a big upgrade for those wanting a sedan with more pizzazz!

