2022 Genesis G70: New Styling Updates but Engine Options a Mystery for Now

It’s no secret we love the 2020 Genesis G70 here at Automoblog. It’s a combination of the G70’s stately yet athletic styling, torque-rich engines, and the availability of a manual gearbox that makes us weak in the knees. We recently caught a glimpse of the 2022 Genesis G70, and we feel ourselves falling in love all over again.

It boggles the mind that Genesis itself is only five years old – granted, parent company Hyundai has many years of car-building experience under its belt – and yet the brand manages to create luxurious and soul-stirring automobiles like the G70. And it does so minus the German price tag.

Debuting two years ago at the New York Auto Show, the G70 is as fresh as a daisy, but Genesis is taking no chances with the revised 2022 G70 sedan.

A Face You Won’t Forget

The current Genesis G70 is not a bad-looking car to begin with, but the 2022 model pushes the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design ethos to the next level. Resting front and center is the new G70’s crest grille first seen on the G80, G90, and GV80 SUV. But on the 2022 G70, the grille is set lower than the new quad headlights.

According to Genesis, the fascia evokes a “sprinter’s pre-race posture” and signifies the new G70’s position as the most athletic sports sedan to date by Genesis. The description pretty much reminds us of “Cheetah Mode” in a Tesla Model S. But the 2022 Genesis G70 really does look ready to pounce all the time, and that’s what you want in a luxury sports car.

Looking at the back, the new G70 has quad taillights that mimic the soaring wings of the Genesis logo. You’ll also find a body-color rear diffuser and oval exhaust tips to complete the sporting vibe.

2022 Genesis G70: Engine Lineup

If those bulbous front fenders are any indication, we reckon the 2022 Genesis G70 is packing some serious muscle underneath its swollen bonnet. However, Genesis has yet to release the full mechanical specs for the 2022 G70. The current G70 is available with two engines: 2.0-liter turbo four-banger good for 255 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, and a 3.3-liter turbo V6 with direct injection. The larger turbo plant produces 365 horsepower and a healthy 376 lb-ft. of torque.

When you think about it, what good is a new face without a new attitude? For the 2022 Genesis G70, we’re hoping that something will replace the current 2.0-liter motor. Since the Kia Stinger shares the same platform as the G70, we could see the Stinger’s new 2.5-liter turbo engine as a possibility.

The Stinger is due to receive that new unit in 2022, right when these styling updates will roll out for the G70. At 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque, the Stinger’s new four-banger offers more oomph than the G70’s current 2.0-liter engine.

2022 Genesis G70. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Is The 2022 Genesis G70 All-Wheel Drive

We think the answer will be a resounding yes. Rear-wheel-drive is standard for the current G70, but all-wheel drive is available. Currently, the six-speed manual gearbox is only available with the smaller engine and rear-wheel drive, although an eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.

82 %

Will The 2022 G70 Come With a Manual?

We hate to rain on our own parade, but Genesis is dropping the manual transmission option for the 2022 G70. You can still order a manual-equipped G70 until 2021, but the 2022 model will be automatic or bust.

Fresh In-Cabin Tech

New for the 2022 Genesis G70 is a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen display with over-the-air (OTA) updates, a new valet mode, and Apple CarPay. Other than those, the interior design carries over from the outgoing model.

2022 Genesis G70 interior layout. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

2022 Genesis G70: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Genesis G70 will go on sale in South Korea next month and will arrive in the USA next year as a 2022 model, although pricing is still forthcoming. Nevertheless, Genesis will reveal more on the new G70 in the coming weeks. We are excited to see what happens!

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America.