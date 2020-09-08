Enter to Win a Restored 1973 International Scout II & $20,000!

Now, this is cool! The team at Bulletproof Restorations just revealed this gorgeous 1973 International Scout II. The color is called Epsom Green, a good match for the Wimbledon White roof. Right now, it doesn’t have a home, but it will soon. Omaze is giving it away, along with $20,000 cash and a signed copy of the new Brett Eldredge album, Sunday Drive.

Modern Upgrades

Under the hood is a GM 6.0-liter LS V8 with 380 horsepower and 400 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is connected to a six-speed automatic with a sport shift mode. As part of the rebuild, Bulletproof Restorations added new power steering, braking, and HVAC systems. Custom-quilted tan leatherette seats and a suede headliner decorate the inside.

This restored 1973 International Scout II rides on Bronze 17-inch Titan 7 Wheels with 32-inch BF Goodrich Tires. The front and rear bumpers were custom-made, with the rear featuring a tire swing arm. The top is removable too!

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Restored 1973 International Scout II by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Your donation will support their Pediatric Cancer Program that allows skilled researchers to pursue exciting discoveries in clinical science, aiding their understanding of disease processes and leading to better methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment. It will also help them renovate necessary spaces within Children’s Hospital to meet their patients’ needs.

