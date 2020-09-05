Should You Purchase an Infiniti Extended Warranty?

The Infiniti Elite Protection Plan only offers one coverage option.

The plan has perks like roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

A third-party provider could give you more flexible coverage at a better rate.

Purchasing an Infiniti extended warranty is one way to keep your vehicle covered after your factory warranty coverage expires. But do the benefits of an Infiniti protection plan outweigh the cost?

In this article, we’ll discuss the ins and outs of Infiniti extended warranty coverage, including plan details, pricing, and more. We’ll also take a look at how Infiniti’s plan stacks up against coverage from the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.

Infiniti Extended Warranty Overview

There is only one Infiniti extended warranty option, called the Infiniti Elite Extended Protection Plan. It’s a bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers over 1,600 parts and can last up to 8 years or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Although there’s only one plan offered, the Infiniti extended warranty comes with nice benefits that make the coverage more enticing, including:

Towing coverage

Trip interruption benefits

Car rental reimbursement

24-hour roadside assistance

Additionally, Infiniti extended warranty contracts come with reunite service, which means your vehicle will be “flat-bed shipped to your home in the event that you must return home before the repairs are completed.”

All repairs must be completed at an authorized Infiniti dealership. There are currently about 50 Infiniti dealerships in the U.S., so this may be inconvenient depending on where you live. However, it means your vehicle will only be worked on by factory-trained technicians using authentic Infiniti parts. Plus, the plan’s towing coverage and reunite service can help take the hassle out of bringing your car in for service.

If you sell your vehicle before your Infiniti extended warranty expires, you can transfer coverage to the subsequent owner for a small fee. You can also cancel your contract at any time for a prorated refund. If you cancel within 60 days of purchase, you’ll get a full refund.

What’s Not Covered?

The Infiniti extended warranty is comprehensive, but like all vehicle service contracts, it has its limitations. You’ll need to ask your Infiniti dealership what’s not covered in your contract. Parts that are not typically covered by extended auto warranties include:

Pre-existing damages

Unauthorized modifications

Wear-and-tear parts like tires

Maintenance parts like brake pads and spark plugs

Infiniti Extended Warranty Cost

Infiniti does not offer sample pricing on its website, so you’ll need to reach out to a local dealership for cost specifics on an Infiniti extended warranty.

The Infiniti extended warranty comes with two deductible options: $0 and $100. While you may be tempted to opt-in for the $0 deductible, it’ll likely raise your premium cost. Other factors that may influence the cost of your Infiniti extended warranty include:

Location

Vehicle age

Vehicle model

Vehicle mileage

Coverage term length

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

When deciding whether an Infiniti extended warranty would be worth it for you, consider your vehicle’s reliability, your financial situation, and how long you plan on keeping your car.

If you don’t plan on keeping your vehicle beyond the expiration of your Infiniti factory warranty, there’s little sense in purchasing additional coverage unless you’d like to increase your car’s curb appeal for the next buyer. However, if you’re banking on driving your Infiniti for years to come, an extended service contract is something to seriously consider.

Infiniti Reliability

Another piece of the puzzle is your Infiniti’s dependability. RepairPal gives Infiniti a 3.5 out of 5.0 rating for its overall reliability, placing it 16th out of 32 car brands. This rating is based on the average annual cost of Infiniti repairs, how often Infiniti owners need to take their vehicle into a repair shop, and the likelihood of needing a major repair.

Infiniti Repair Costs

The average annual Infiniti repair cost is $638, which is slightly less than the industry average of $652 per year. Looking at average repair costs can help give you an idea of whether you could benefit from an Infiniti extended warranty. Here are a few commonly reported repairs for certain Infiniti vehicles and what they cost, according to RepairPal:

Infiniti Model Repair Estimated Cost Infiniti EX35 Backup warning system sensor replacement $430 to $438 Infiniti QX60 Timing chain tensioner replacement $321 to $375 Infiniti Q70L Window regulator motor replacement $535 to $567 Infiniti Q45 Valve cover gasket replacement $ 320 to $413

If you wouldn’t be able to comfortably cover these repair costs out of pocket, an extended car warranty could protect your wallet in the event of an unexpected breakdown.

What Coverage Do You Already Have?

To make your extended warranty purchase more cost-effective, you want to ensure that you’re not paying for coverage that you already have. The Infiniti New Vehicle Limited Warranty consists of a 4-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

If you purchase a certified pre-owned (CPO) Infiniti, it will come with an additional two years of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.

If you decide you need additional protection, you can purchase an Infiniti extended warranty at any time, so long as your original warranty hasn’t expired.

Benefits of a Third-Party Warranty

Once your original Infiniti warranty has expired, you’ll need to explore third-party alternatives. Luckily, third-party providers offer more comprehensive, customizable coverage options than the Infiniti extended warranty. Plus, reputable extended car warranty companies offer flexible coverage options without compromising on quality.

Here are a few benefits of going with a third-party provider:

Multiple Coverage Options

Unlike the Infiniti extended warranty, third-party providers offer multiple coverage options. For example, our top-rated provider, Endurance, has five extended warranty plans to choose from with a maximum term limit of 15 years/200,000 miles. The provider also has four deductible options. If you’d like to learn more, read our full Endurance warranty review.

Repair Shop Accessibility

Third-party providers have hundreds of repair shop options across the U.S. Another top trusted provider, CARCHEX, allows its customers to have repairs done at a “local dealer, independent auto repair shop, or national chain including Pep Boys, Firestone, or Goodyear.” If you already have a favorite repair shop or aren’t keen on driving to your local Infiniti dealership, a provider like CARCHEX grants you flexible service. For more information, read our comprehensive CARCHEX review.

Cost

With a warranty company, you ensure you’re only paying for the coverage you need. However, there are some caveats. While third-party providers often have more coverage options, they’re more generalized than the Infiniti extended warranty. Manufacturers’ warranties are specialized for the car brand and the common issues they face, but they come with a higher price tag.

