2021 Subaru Impreza: A Complete Look At The Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2021 Subaru Impreza is coming to town and with only a modest price increase versus the 2020 models. The starting MSRP is $19,720 (with destination) for a sedan with a five-speed manual, only a $100 increase from a 2020 model year car. The new Impreza is available as a sedan or five-door model across four trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited.

Subaru says the new Impreza will arrive at dealerships in October. In the meantime, here is what to expect when the 2021 Subaru Impreza hits the lot.

2021 Subaru Impreza: Engine & Powertrain

The Impreza is standard with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, regardless of the trim level. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine with 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft. of torque. The five-speed manual mentioned above is standard, although a Lineartronic CVT is available. For fun, Premium and above trim levels have a seven-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters.

New for the Premium trim is the SI-DRIVE performance management system. Drivers can toggle between two different modes to change up the engine response and overall character of their 2021 Impreza.

Gas Mileage of The 2021 Subaru Impreza

EPA estimates with the Lineartronic CVT come in at 28/36 city/highway and 32 combined. While that is good gas mileage, the new Impreza is behind the 2021 Toyota Corolla and 2021 Kia Forte. We surmise this is because of the Impreza’s standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

2021 Subaru Impreza Sedan

2021 Subaru Impreza Five-Door

2021 Subaru Impreza Trim Levels

Here is a quick look at each trim level of the new Impreza. The starting MSRP figures listed below already include the destination and delivery charge.

Impreza Base

The Impreza Base is well-equipped, despite the modest MSRP. Base models with the Lineartronic CVT are standard with a rear-seat reminder, 4.2-inch LCD display, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Base models also feature a larger 6.5-inch multimedia display in addition to the LCD screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as well.

Other standard amenities include power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, keyless entry, and a security system with engine immobilizer.

Sedan Starting MSRP: $19,720

Five-Door Starting MSRP: $20,220

Impreza Premium

The Premium grade includes a 6.5-inch multimedia display, fog lights, and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats and heated exterior mirrors. Five-door Premium models come with roof rails.

A separate package adds a power moonroof, push-button start, six-way power driver’s seat, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. That package retails for $1,970.

Sedan Starting MSRP: $23,120

Five-Door Starting MSRP: $23,620

Impreza Sport

This is our favorite member of the Impreza family. The suspension has been tuned a little further for a more performance-oriented feel, and Subaru’s Active Torque Vectoring system is standard. The five-door manual Sport features a short-throw shifter.

Sport models come with a larger, eight-inch multimedia screen, aluminum pedals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and push-button start. Plunk down another $2,470 to receive a power moonroof, blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a Harmon Kardon premium stereo.

Sedan Starting MSRP: $24,520

Five-Door Starting MSRP: $23,920

Impreza Limited

At the top of the mountain is the Impreza Limited with its LED headlights and daytime running lights. Inside, the Limited is fashioned with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and unique stitching on the armrests and instrument panel. The Limited is also standard with climate control and an eight-inch multimedia display.

A separate package for the Limited includes navigation, power moonroof, and a Harmon Kardon premium stereo.

Sedan Starting MSRP: $26,820

Five-Door Starting MSRP: $27,320

2021 Subaru Impreza Gallery

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.