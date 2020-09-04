Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker & T/A 392 Receive The Widebody Treatment

The 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 are getting the widebody treatment! The cars are among the latest to receive the special Widebody Package from Dodge, which other Challenger models and the Charger both have. The Widebody Package isn’t just about looks either.

“The Widebody on Charger and Challenger continues to gain traction, making way for wider wheels and tires, which means more grip and faster times at the drag strip,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Bringing that Widebody capability to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 allows us to stick to that successful formula and offer more performance to more members of the Brotherhood of Muscle.”

Widebody Performance Upgrades

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 both share the 6.4-liter Hemi V8. The naturally-aspirated engine creates 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque. Buyers can pick between a Tremec six-speed manual or the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic.

Opting for the Widebody Package on either car will translate into an improvement of close to two seconds per lap, or 12 car lengths compared with the standard R/T Scat Pack. According to Dodge, in a quarter-mile comparison, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody gains .2 seconds, running a 12.1-second ET at 112 mph.

The Widebody Package adds 3.5 inches of overall width to accommodate the Pirelli tires (305/35ZR20) and 20-by-11-inch wheels. As is typical with Dodge muscle cars, the latest Widebody variants ride on an SRT-engineered chassis with an SRT-tuned adaptive damping suspension.

2021 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody. All Challenger T/A models include a satin black, NACA ducted hood, T/A and 392 decals and graphics, and black upholstered performance seats with signature Houndstooth cloth inserts. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Going For Grip

A robust chassis and suspension, and tires that grip like glue, are central to Dodge’s muscle car strategy. Kuniskis spoke to journalists about the new Challenger SRT Super Stock on July 30th during an event hosted by the Midwest Automotive Media Association. During the virtual session, he explained how “spinning isn’t winning,” and talked about how all Dodge muscle cars going forward will have a renewed commitment to tracation and handling.

“Tire grip for our Dodge/SRT cars is incredibly important,” Kuniskis said. “There are a million jokes about bright colors, loud exhausts, and racing stripes that make your car faster, but there is one sure thing – your car is only as fast as your tires.”

Without question, the Widebody Package for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 live up to this motto.

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody. The functional Shaker hood comes with a Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter, and a unique air box for improved airflow and performance. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Pricing & Availability

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody starts at $47,690. The order books are open now, with vehicles set to arrive in dealerships in early 2021.

The Challenger T/A 392 Widebody has a starting MSRP of $49,090. Dealer orders for the T/A models will open later this year, and the cars are expected to arrive in the spring of 2021. For both Challenger Widebody models, add an extra $1,495 for the destination charge.

