2021 Lexus GX 460: A Complete Walk Around This Luxurious Off-Roader

The 2021 Lexus GX 460 strives to be the perfect everyday driver with all-around functionality. On the one hand, it’s a vehicle built for the daily commute, but on the other, it’s put together with enough amenities and features for a family road trip. A seven-passenger SUV, the GX 460 has some off-road capabilities, but can also handle the unexpected blizzard or downpour. Depending on how ambitious you are, you could even take on an occasional mud puddle or two.

2021 Lexus GX 460: What’s New?

The GX 460 already had the touches of luxury Lexus is synonymous with. Lexus made minor changes for 2021, but, at its core, the GX 460 remains mostly the same as prior years.

For some additional shine, drivers can opt for silver 18-inch wheels and a heated steering wheel with wood finishes, both available with the Premium and Premium Plus packages. Lexus added acoustic glass to muffle road and wind noise, which pairs well with the new Amazon Alexa compatibility. Now you can have your GX 460 play Iron Man without anything interrupting the seventh verse. With the 17-speaker surround sound system from the Premium Plus package, Ozzy will sound as good as he ever did . . . maybe better.

2021 Lexus GX 460. Photo: Lexus.

Interior Treatments & Seating Configurations

Lexus dresses the interior of the GX 460 with handpicked leather, even going as far as to say only a fraction is considered worthy for production. As an option, Rioja Red leather is available to complement the optional Gray Sapele wood trim. Lexus combines the Gray Sapele wood with brushed aluminum and – with laser technology – produces a wood finish with metallic flecks and swirls. The design is most apparent around the steering wheel.

Whether or not you like the wood trim, every driver can probably get behind the heated and ventilated front seats, especially after a long workday. Heated and ventilated seats are a standalone option for base models, but standard in the Premium and Luxury trim levels.

When it comes to the number of seats, the Sport Design Package for the Premium and Luxury includes the second-row captain’s chairs to accommodate six. Your GX 460 can seat seven by trading in the captain’s chairs for a second-row bench.

2021 Lexus GX 460 seating configuration for six. Photo: Lexus.

Connectivity & Safety

The homescreen in the GX 460 can display up to three separate sections which would possibly come in handy for selecting music while also having the GPS open. Lexus suggests that their three-dimensional map view makes an “even more effective driving partner.” If what Lexus is saying is true, we could have used it to avoid the “loving family” bickering while trying to get to Gatlinburg, Tennessee recently. The additional two USB charge ports in the new GX 460’s backseat would have probably helped with that too.

For extra peace of mind on the road, the GX 460 comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ package. Lexus Safety System+ includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

2021 Lexus GX 460 interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

2021 Lexus GX 460: Engine & Powertrain

The GX 460 has a 4.6-liter V8 engine with 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft. of torque. The engine, complete with a cast aluminum block and sequential multi-port fuel injection, is attached to a six-speed automatic. When properly equipped, the big SUV tows 6,500 lbs. which isn’t too shabby for hauling a boat or trailer. Lexus also adds Trailer Sway Control to assist with the duties.

In an off-road situation – or what we would call a normal Michigan winter day – the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) helps keep all four wheels on the ground. The KDSS does this by adjusting the fluid flow from cylinder to cylinder, allowing the shocks to adapt to rougher road conditions. For even more control, the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) gives the driver the option of adjusting the suspension between Sport, Normal, and Comfort modes.

89 %

Similarly, Multi-Terrain Select allows the driver more flexibility for different surfaces like loose rocks, mud, and sand. The system allows the wheelspin to better match the terrain by adjusting the throttle and brakes. The Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors display the front, rear, side, and underneath the GX 460 on the navigation screen. The visuals are helpful when you need to see the terrain around you.

The Crawl Control system is exactly what it sounds like. It allows the GX 460 to “crawl” steadily over rugged terrain by modulating the throttle and brakes with five low-speed settings. Crawl Control engages the front and rear locking differentials to provide more grip. It also works in reverse.

To get Multi-Terrain Select, the Panoramic View Monitors, and Crawl Control, you would opt for the Off-Road Package available in the Luxury trim. The Off-Road package also includes a transmission cooler and a skid plate for the fuel tank.

The 2021 Lexus GX 460 features a TORSEN torque-sensing, limited-slip center differential. It distributes power 40:60 front to rear in most situations but changes the ratio as needed based on wheel slip. The four-wheel-drive system offers a low range for off-road driving, and the center differential can be electronically locked. Photo: Lexus.

2021 Lexus GX 460: Pricing & Availability

The new Lexus GX comes in six colors: Starfire Pearl, Atomic Silver, Nebula Gray Pearl, Nightfall Mica, Black Onyx, and Claret Mica. Interior colors include Black, Sepia, Ecru, and Rioja Red with a black headliner. The starting MSRP for base models is $53,100, while the Premium and Luxury start at $55,890 and $64,365.

Emily Pruitt is fascinated by the current changes in the automotive industry, from electric cars and infrastructure to fully autonomous vehicles. Outside of the automotive world, she can be found writing poetry or unraveling the latest mystery novel.

Photos & Source: Lexus