2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition: The Big SUV Enters Dark Mode!

The 2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition is coming to town in stealth mode! Like many special editions these days, Toyota’s Nightshade variants go for the increasingly popular “blacked out” look. The Sequoia Nightshade Edition follows suit with its black wheels and exterior trim and supple black leather inside. Last year, Toyota released a Nightshade version of the 4Runner, which looked equally as cool.

Colors & Configurations

The Sequoia Nightshade Edition is available in Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Blizzard Pearl. Depending on your preference, the Sequoia Nightshade Edition is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. Either way, it will seat seven of your closest friends.

Like all other current Sequoias, under the hood of the Nightshade Edition is a 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 with 381 horsepower. The Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) package of advanced safety features is standard as well.

Sequoia Nightshade Edition Pricing

While we like the 2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition, it will command a king’s ransom. The 4×2 Nightshade Edition starts at $60,120, and 4×4 models begin at $63,345.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.