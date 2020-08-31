2021 Dodge Durango: Quick Pricing & Trim Level Guide

The 2021 Dodge Durango remains part of the third-gen model we first saw in 2011. And unlike the first two generations built using the body-on-frame construction of the Dakota pickup, the 2021 Dodge Durango is riding on a unibody platform shared with the Jeep Grand Cherokee. With an upright posture and muscular haunches, the Durango is among the best-looking family SUVs on the market today, even though it’s riding on an ageing platform.

For 2021, the Dodge Durango features a restyled exterior, a new driver-centric cockpit, and the arrival of the Durango SRT Hellcat, the world’s most powerful seven-seat SUV.

2021 Dodge Durango: What’s New?

Most of the attention is on the Durango SRT Hellcat, but we’ll get to that in a second. For 2021, the Durango receives a styling update across the board. It now has a forward-leaning profile to mimic the face of the Charger Widebody, which is a good thing since the Durango is officially the muscle car of SUVs. The new Durango also has LED daytime running lights, LED low/high headlamps, an updated grille, a fancy rear spoiler, and numerous wheel options depending on the trim level.

Standard Durango models receive a 3.6-liter V6 with 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. The healthy output allows the V6 to tow up to 6,200 lbs. Meanwhile, higher tier models can have an optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. The V8 motor allows a max tow rating of 7,400 lbs., but the optional Tow N Go package bumps it up to 8,700 lbs.

The Durango SRT 392 was the top dog before the SRT Hellcat came crashing in, but it still has a formidable 6.4-liter V8 pumping out 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Photo: FCA US LLC.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Couldn’t help yourself, huh? Alrighty then. The beating heart under the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat’s hood is a beastly supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi, the same motor you’ll find in the Charger and Challenger Hellcat. The mighty engine pumps out 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission.

Although most trim levels of the Durango are standard as rear-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), both the Durango SRT and SRT Hellcat are all-wheel drive only. That’s good since you’ll need multiple contact patches to harness all that power.

As you’d expect, the new Durango SRT Hellcat is lightning quick. 60 mph comes up in just 3.5 seconds while the top speed is 180 mph. It also crushes the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds as certified by the NHRA or National Hot Rod Association.

“Durango is our Dodge three-row muscle car,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Nowhere but Dodge can you find an SUV that can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-time than the Durango SRT Hellcat.”

2021 Dodge Durango: Trim Levels

The 2021 Dodge Durango is available in six trim levels. Standard models have rear-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is optional across the lineup for an additional $2,600. Add $1,495 for the destination charge to any of the MSRP figures below.

Durango SXT

The Durango SXT starts at $31,765 and comes with a V6 engine and rear-wheel drive. It comes with a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with tri-zone climate control, push-button start, a leather tiller, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

MSRP RWD: $31,765

MSRP AWD: $34,365

Durango GT

The Durango GT has a power liftgate, remote start, a power driver’s seat, and larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

MSRP RWD: $35,965

MSRP AWD: $38,565

2021 Dodge Durango R/T. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Durango R/T

Standard on the performance-minded Durango R/T is a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, bigger brakes, a lower ride height, and a 7,400 lbs. max towing capacity.

MSRP RWD: $45,305

MSRP AWD: $$47,905

Durango Citadel

The Durango Citadel can be paired with the standard V6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine. The Citadel is equipped with the trailer-tow Group IV package. It comes with chrome door and mirror accents and more safety gear, including lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

MSRP RWD: $47,805

MSRP AWD: $50,402

2021 Dodge Durango Citadel. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Durango SRT 392 & SRT Hellcat

Both Durango SRT models are all-wheel drive only. The SRT 392 comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 while the SRT Hellcat runs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The latter also comes with multiple drive modes, including launch control and launch assist, and Brembo brakes.

MSRP Durango SRT 392 AWD: $62,995

MSRP SRT Hellcat AWD: $80,995

2021 Dodge Durango Availability

Dealers have started accepting orders for the 2021 Dodge Durango with the first deliveries expected later this year. The order books for the Durango SRT Hellcat are opening this fall with the first deliveries arriving early next year.

