Now Your Porsche Taycan Can Have The Wide Body Treatment

Prior-Design has made this Porsche Taycan look mighty ferocious! Led by the company’s owner, accomplished head designer Andreas Belzek, the renowned team from Kamp-Lintfort has created this custom wide body kit for Porsche Taycan owners.

What The Prior-Design Taycan Kit Includes

Prior-Design has included a spoiler extension, air intake frame, and lateral cup fenders at the front. The flared fenders increase the size of the Taycan by 60 millimeters in front and 100 millimeters at the rear. A set of matching side skirts complement the new width between the axles. Of course, the rear of the Taycan features a sizeable fixed motorsport wing on the trunk lid.

To fill out those wheel arches, Prior-Design has this Taycan riding on 22-inch PD3 forged rims.

Availability

The Prior-Design Taycan widebody kit is available now. Similarly, a non-wide body version without flared fenders will be available soon from Prior-Design.