2021 Nissan GT-R Pricing Announced, NISMO Trim Features Enhanced Turbocharger

Nissan has announced pricing for the 2021 GT-R, which has already begun arriving at dealerships. The 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium starts at $113,540 while the GT-R NISMO begins at $210,740. The destination and handling fee for both GT-R cars is an additional $1,695.

The 2021 Nissan GT-R is designed on the automaker’s Premium Midship platform, accommodating the independent rear transaxle and ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

2021 Nissan GT-R Premium

Under the hood is a hand-built, twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 that creates 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft. of torque. The engine, denoted as “VR38DETT” by Nissan, is attached to a sequential six-speed dual clutch transmission with paddle shifters. A titanium exhaust system is standard. Tech and connectivity features include navigation, Apple CarPlay, and NissanConnect Services.

2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO

The NISMO receives a handful of carbon fiber treatments to help distinguish it from the Premium. Carbon fiber components include the front and rear bumpers, front fenders, hood, roof, side sill covers, trunk, and rear spoiler. Similarly, the leather Recaro seats with red synthetic suede inserts are specific to the NISMO model. The seats are ergonomically designed to hold a driver’s shoulder blades and lower body points in place while on the track.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 in the NISMO is more potent when compared to the GT-R Premium. The GT-R NISMO’s engine borrows its turbocharger design directly from the GT-R GT3 race car. This pushes the GT-R NISMO’s engine to 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. of torque.

Standard on the 2021 Nissan GT-R NISMO is a Brembo braking system with carbon ceramic rotors. Engineers from both Nissan and Brembo worked on the design, which is modeled after Formula 1 braking systems.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.