2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe: A Quick Walk Around This 603 Horsepower Machine!

The redesigned 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is coming to town! A powerful engine, enhanced connectivity features, and luxurious interior treatments are among the highlights for the new GLE 63 S Coupe. The new GLE 63 S Coupe joins both the GLE 53 Coupe and GLE 43 Coupe. In that lineup, our choice is probably the new GLE 63 S Coupe, but the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe is also a winner in our book.

Hard as it might be to pick a favorite, here is a look at the new GLE 63 S Coupe.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood is a 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic. The handcrafted engine features an electrified EQ Boost starter-generator and a 48-volt onboard electrical system. The combination produces 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque, and sends the GLE 63 S Coupe to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

“The 48-volt system and electric motor enable immediate access to horsepower and torque, ensuring the best possible driving performance and smooth power delivery with the lowest possible energy consumption,” reads a statement from Mercedes-AMG.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe under the hood. Photo: MBUSA.

Ride & Handling

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe employs something called Active Ride Control. The system uses two independently operating, electromechanical actuators at the front and rear axles, each with an integrated planetary gear. According to Mercedes-AMG, this design reduces body roll and increases ride comfort. AMG active engine mounts and a new electronic rear differential are standard as well.

Interior Treatments

Inside the GLE 63 S Coupe, drivers will find both a luxurious and sporty ambience. The Nappa leather seats include special AMG-badging and additional modifications to provide optimal lateral support. The three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles comes standard and is ergonomically-optimized for dynamic driving.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system is standard. MBUX consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch central touchscreen display, and three different display styles with bright, colorful graphics. The MBUX interface also supports smartphone integration and natural language voice controls.

Extra Goodies

For those longer commutes and business trips, drivers will enjoy the Burmester Surround Sound System, wireless charging, and navigation with live traffic and map updates for three years. On the way back home at night, drivers can set the mood with 64 different ambient lighting options. Standard safety features include blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, and active parking assist.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Pricing

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will go on sale in the United States in late 2020. Starting MSRP is $117,050, with the destination fee of $1,050.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Gallery

Photos & Source: MBUSA.