Autopom! vs. CarShield Extended Warranty Comparison

We compare autopom! vs. CarShield to help you decide which provider best fits your needs.

Autopom! and CarShield received the same overall rating from our review team. Autopom! scored higher on industry standing and customer service, while CarShield scored higher on coverage and affordability.

Our highest-rated warranty providers are Endurance and CARCHEX. You can read more about them in our comprehensive review of the best extended warranty companies.

Trying to compare extended warranties from autopom! vs. CarShield? We’ve done the homework for you.

In this side-by-side comparison, we’ll examine both providers’ coverage plan options, costs, customer reviews, and more to help you decide which auto protection company will give you better peace of mind.

To start comparing autopom! vs. CarShield prices for your vehicle, you can get a free, personalized quote from each company below.

Overview of autopom! vs. CarShield

Both autopom! and CarShield ranked high on our list of the best extended warranty providers, but how do the two companies compare? Here’s a breakdown of how we scored autopom! vs. CarShield:

autopom! CarShield Industry Standing 4.5 4.0 Coverage 4.0 5.0 Affordability 4.0 5.0 Customer Reviews 4.5 4.0 Overall Rating 4.5 4.5

Autopom! and CarShield are both major players in the extended warranty industry. CarShield was founded in 2005 and is arguably the industry’s most popular provider, with thousands of online reviews, celebrity endorsements, and over $1 billion paid in claims by CarShield’s administrators. Autopom! was founded in 2009 and has differentiated itself by working exclusively with A-rated administrators and insurers and covering vehicles up to 14 years old.

Although there are more CarShield reviews overall, autopom! reviews are a bit more positive. The company holds a higher average customer review rating on both its Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot profiles. Autopom! also holds BBB accreditation, while CarShield does not. Although autopom! has advantages in industry standing and reviews, CarShield offers superior coverage and is generally more affordable.

Autopom! vs. CarShield: Coverage

Autopom! and CarShield each offer a number of different coverage options to choose from that can cover new and high-mileage vehicles.

autopom! CarShield Coverage Rating 4.0 5.0 Coverage Levels 4 6 Highest Mileage Limit 150,000 miles 200,000 miles Waiting Period for Coverage 30 days and 1,000 miles 30 days and 1,000 miles Sample Contracts Available Yes Yes

Both providers have plans ranging from basic powertrain coverage for just the engine, transmission, and drivetrain to full bumper-to-bumper warranties that cover repairs for all major systems, including the air conditioning, suspension, and electrical components.

However, CarShield offers two more levels of coverage than autopom!, including a plan specifically for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles and a plan designed for luxury vehicles or vehicles with complex electronic systems. The high-tech plan covers cruise control, power seat control, voice activation control, and more.

Autopom! and CarShield both offer additional benefits including roadside assistance, towing, and rental car reimbursement, but autopom! gives customers trip interruption coverage and tire protection services too.

Autopom! vs. CarShield: Cost

When it comes to cost, autopom! and CarShield are both affordable choices for an extended car warranty. We found CarShield to have slightly lower monthly payments and total prices than autopom!.

Factors such as the plan you select and your vehicle’s mileage, model, and age affect the cost of an extended warranty plan. We reached out to both providers for a quote on a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of autopom! vs. CarShield prices:

autopom! CarShield Plan Exclusionary New Car Diamond Term Length 5 years/51,000 miles 5 years/100,000 miles Price $1,830.00 upfront $83.28 per month for 18 months Down Payment None $295.00 Total Price $1,830.00 $1,794.04 Price Per Year of Coverage $366.00 $358.81 Deductible $100.00 $100.00

As you can see, autopom! and CarShield offer similar total costs for coverage. However, we rated CarShield higher for affordability because of its longer term length and low monthly payments. Additionally, in this example, autopom! only provided us with an upfront price rather than a financing option. This is not always the case with autopom!, but it made the decision easy for the budget-conscious shopper.

Autopom! vs. CarShield: Customer Reviews & Reputation

Hundreds of customer reviews have been submitted for autopom! and CarShield via the BBB and Trustpliot. Additionally, the BBB itself takes into account business practices and handling of complaints when determining its scores.

autopom! CarShield BBB Accreditation Yes No BBB Rating A+ F BBB Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5.0 stars with 25 reviews 2.5 out of 5.0 stars with 569 reviews Number of BBB Complaints in the Last Three Years 1 868 Trustpilot Rating 4.7 out of 5.0 stars with ?81 reviews 4 .2 out of 5.0 stars with ?10,456 reviews

*Data accurate at time of publication.

Overall, customers have mostly positive experiences with both brands. Autopom! has an edge over CarShield in every category, but its customer ratings are based on significantly fewer reviews. Far more reviews of CarShield were submitted on Trustpilot than the BBB, so the company’s 4.2-star Trustpilot score is probably more indicative of customers’ overall experience than its 2.5-star rating on the BBB.

CarShield received an F rating from the BBB due to advertising issues and having hundreds of complaints filed against the business. While this is indeed a large number of complaints, it’s important to consider that CarShield has hundreds of thousands of customers. Still, some customers may reasonably prefer autopom! because of its A+ BBB rating and accreditation.

To get a feel for customers’ experiences with these companies, we read a number of reviews for each provider. Below, we share a sample positive and negative review for autopom! vs. CarShield. Generally, customers appreciate autopom! and CarShield’s coverage and affordable costs, but some customers felt that their claims were denied for unjustified reasons.

Positive Reviews:

autopom!

“[My service representative] was timely in getting my questions answered. He had a pleasant and respectful demeanor about him and represented autopom! in an excellent and professional manner.” – M.D. Cathcart via Trustpilot

CarShield

“CarShield has been a great investment. I have two vehicles, and they both have CarShield. They have good customer service and the team [works with you] to get your issue solved. I have recommended CarShield to several of my friends and coworkers.” – Janice Anderson via Trustpilot

Negative Reviews:

autopom!

“My complaint is against the administrator, not autopom! However, an insurance policy is only a promise, and only as good as the claims handling and payment process. This company’s administrator is worthless and refuses to pay claims…” – R.B. F. via BBB

CarShield

“So far, our experience with CarShield has been questionable at [best]. Everything is great as long as they are taking your premiums. As soon as you make a claim, the nightmare begins. Their claims department is impossible to get a hold of.” – Jill K. via BBB

Final Thoughts on autopom! vs. CarShield

Autopom! and CarShield are reputable extended car warranty companies that offer comprehensive coverage and standard benefits at a competitive price. What’s best for one driver may not be best for another, so we recommend getting quotes from both companies to find the right fit for your vehicle.

autopom! CarShield Coverage Levels 4 6 Sample Contracts Available Yes Yes Deductible Varies Varies Years in Business 10 15 Accepted Repair Sites Any licensed repair shop Any licensed repair shop Transferable Plan Yes Yes Cancellable Plan Yes Yes 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee Yes Yes Endorsements None Chris Berman, Ice-T, Ernie Hudson, and Andrienne Janic Get Free Quote Get Quote Get Quote

