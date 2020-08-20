2021 Acura TLX Pricing Announced, New TLX Type S Also On The Way

The 2021 Acura TLX will cruise into showrooms next month with a starting MSRP of $37,500. Acura went back to the drawing board for the new TLX, and we are excited to see what’s finally in store when it hits the street. We also anticipate gearheads and enthusiasts will be pleased with the new TLX Type S when it arrives later next year.

2021 Acura TLX: Engine & Powertrain

The “normal” TLX has a 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo, while the TLX Type S employs a beefy 3.0-liter V6 Turbo. The 2.0-liter engine produces 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque, an increase in both departments versus the outgoing 2.4-liter and 3.5-liter V6. The 2.0-liter is available with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system.

The TLX Type S should be a blast to drive with the new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo. Acura is estimating 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque, although they have not confirmed those numbers just yet. Super Handling All-Wheel Drive is standard on the 2021 TLX Type S.

Additional performance improvements for the new TLX include a sport-tuned chassis with a double-wishbone front suspension, NSX-derived electro-servo brake-by-wire technology, and available adaptive dampers. A 10-speed transmission replaces the TLX’s prior nine-speed unit.

2021 Acura TLX. Photo: Acura.

Tech & Safety Features

Tech and safety features inside the 2021 Acura TLX are plentiful. Drivers are treated to Acura’s True Touchpad Interface with a 10.2-inch display and an available 17-speaker ELS STUDIO 3DÒ premium stereo. Things stay extra snazzy at night with ambient lighting that includes 27 different themes.

Peace of mind comes via the standard AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety technologies. The 2021 TLX also houses Acura’s new “catcher’s mitt” airbag. The airbag is designed to reduce injuries during more steeply angled frontal collisions.

2021 Acura TLX: Pricing & Availability

The 2021 Acura TLX will arrive on September 28th 2020. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for the car, depending on options. Add $1,025 to the figures below for destination and handling. Regarding the TLX Type S, Acura says it will arrive next spring with a starting MSRP in the low to mid $50,000s.

2021 Acura TLX MSRP Trim Two Wheel Drive Super Handling

All-Wheel Drive 2021 TLX 2.0T $37,500 $39,500 2021 TLX 2.0T with Technology Package $41,500 $43,500 2021 TLX 2.0T with A-Spec Package $44,250 $46,250 2021 TLX 2.0T with Advance Package $46,300 $48,300

Photos & Source: Acura.