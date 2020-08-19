A Ghost Story Car Enthusiasts Will Love

The world’s quintessential luxury automobile manufacturer is slowly giving us a peek at the third generation of their most popular vehicle to date. Rolls-Royce has teased the world with information about their new Ghost all year. We have compiled all of the information we could find for a preview of this remarkable automobile ahead of its virtual unveiling in September.

Rolls-Royce Ghost: Rave Reviews

The Ghost nameplate, first introduced in 2009, was in honor of the Silver Ghost, which entered the market in 1906. The Ghost was marketed as a smaller and “more measured, more realistic car” than the Phantom. With the Ghost, Rolls-Royce wanted to produce a lower-priced automobile and one that would provide both a classic chauffeur experience and a vibrant personality when driven. The Ghost hit the mark and received unanimous praise when it was introduced.

“Ghost clients told us that it’s the car in their collection that they’re drawn to the most. They love the vehicle’s uncomplicated versatility. It’s not trying to be a sports car, and it’s not trying to be a grand statement – it’s simply exceptional and exceptionally simple,” explained Johnathan Simms, Ghost Engineering Lead. “When it came to creating a new Ghost – one that outshines its incredibly capable predecessor – the engineering team had to start from scratch.”

Magic Carpet Ride

One of the most significant advances of the new Ghost is the first of its kind Planar System. The Planar System incorporates three substantial aspects. The first component is the upper wishbone damper unit. Mounted above the front suspension assembly, the upper wishbone damper enhances the legendary Magic Carpet Ride feel of all Rolls-Royce cars. The second component is the Flagbearer system, which uses cameras to scan the upcoming terrain and prepare the Ghost’s suspension for changes in the road’s surface.

Interestingly, this system gains its name from the red flag traffic law of the 19th century in the United Kingdom. This law stated that early automobile drivers required a person, usually a servant, to walk in front of the vehicle at all times, waving a red flag. The flag bearer was meant to warn others of the approaching horseless carriage.

The third and final component of the Planar System is the Satellite Aided Transmission. Guided by the GPS, the system uses that data to pre-select the optimum gear to handle approaching curves.

Rolls-Royce Ghost: Black Badge Pebble Beach Pastel Collection. Photo: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC.

All-Wheel Drive & All-Wheel Steering

The previous generation Ghost was built on several of the same attributes as the BMW 7 Series. However, the next-generation Ghost is based on the same “Architecture of Luxury” platform that underpins the newest Phantom and Cullinan. This lighter aluminum frame will shave some weight off the vehicle while increasing the body’s rigidity. However, in keeping with the vision for a true luxury experience, Rolls Royce engineers developed an entirely new platform instead of just reusing an already available one.

“We pushed our architecture even further and created a car even more dynamic, even more luxurious and, most of all, even more effortlessly useable,” Simms added.

The team reconfigured the spaceframe architecture so it could incorporate all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. The addition of all-wheel steering is expected to provide the Ghost with improved maneuverability at slower speeds and increased stability at high speeds. All-wheel drive will add extra traction when needed in a variety of conditions. The company expects these two additions will make the new Ghost a vehicle owners enjoy driving themselves.

Rolls-Royce Ghost: Engine & Sound Absorption

According to Rolls-Royce, a “double-skinned” bulkhead section insulates the cabin from the powerful 6.75-liter V12 engine. While the company says the engine is “already near-silent,” engineers included more than 100kg of sound-absorbing materials throughout the new Ghost, including double-glazed windows and tires with acoustic insulation foam. Nice as these advancements are, Ghost Acoustic Engineering Lead, Tom Davis-Reason, says the aluminum architecture is what will create the ultra-quiet environment inside.

“The extraordinary acoustic quality of new Ghost is the result of significant engineering developments and fastidious attention to detail, but it really is underpinned by the marque’s proprietary aluminum architecture,” he explained. “There is simply no way we could have created such an acoustically refined environment using a steel platform.”

If You Have To Ask You Can’t Afford It!

Holding to the automaker’s over the top decadence, their long time catchphrase still stands for the next generation Ghost. After its expected reveal in September, the new Ghost is expected to start at around $300,000.

Born and raised in the Motor City by an autoworker’s family, Michael Turashoff has a love of cars woven into his DNA. Michael is a professional content creator, marketing expert, and successful entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.