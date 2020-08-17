Mazda Extended Warranty: Is It Worth It? (2020)

A Mazda extended warranty includes two plans: Total Confidence and Powertrain Confidence.

Mazda is considered a reliable brand, but has some limitations with its extended warranty options.

Third-party providers might be the better option for extended coverage.

Known for its sporty, fuel-efficient models, Mazda has become a fan favorite to driving enthusiasts and everyday commuters alike. If you’re interested in keeping your Mazda around, though, is it worth it to invest in a Mazda extended warranty?

Buying any type of extended auto warranty is a big decision. It can save you money on expensive repairs and give you peace of mind when on the road, but it also comes along with a lot of decision making. It’s best to weigh out different coverage plans and costs offered by both third-party providers and the manufacturer.

To make this process easier for you, we’ve collected the “need to know” information on Mazda’s extended warranty as well as how it compares to the best extended warranty companies in the nation. We recommend getting several quotes to ensure you find the best plan for you.

Does Mazda Have an Extended Warranty?

Referred to as its Extended Confidence Program, Mazda offers two tiers of coverage within its extended vehicle service contract: Total Confidence and Powertrain Confidence.

Total Confidence: This tier, while more expensive, consists of almost all of the same coverage included in Mazda’s original factory warranty. Total Confidence provides comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and peace of mind when you’re on the road.

Both Mazda extended warranty plans include terms up to nine years/100,000 miles, beginning at the vehicle’s purchase date, as well as these additional perks:

Authentic Mazda parts

Deductibles of either $0 or $100

Accessible repair options at dealerships nationwide

Fully transferable warranty coverage to the vehicle’s next owner

24/7 emergency roadside assistance available by phone or through the MyMazda app

Mazda’s roadside assistance coverage includes a few perks of its own, including:

Fuel delivery

Lock-out services

Winching services

Battery jump-starts

Flat tire replacements

Trip interruption benefits

Towing service to the nearest Mazda dealership

What’s Not Included in the Mazda Extended Warranty Program?

While Mazda owners can expect to be mostly covered by the Extended Confidence warranty, there are a few exclusions to consider. For example, routine maintenance and services are not included in Mazda’s extended warranty, like fluid changes and tire rotations. Mazda also excludes damages to the vehicle’s tires and wheels, improper fluid use, and costs incurred by environmental factors from its extended warranty. In light of your typical car repairs, these stipulations can exclude many issues you need to be covered.

Aside from explicit exclusions, you might also want to consider how the Mazda extended warranty impacts repair accessibility. With the Extended Confidence program, warranty owners are limited to Mazda dealerships when it comes to repairs. Across the United States, there are only about 600 Mazda dealerships compared to General Motors’ 4,100 or Toyota’s 1,500. Dealerships are especially hard to come by in states like Mississippi, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.

Mazda’s extended warranty also only presents two options for coverage. Its cost will vary based on vehicle make, vehicle age, and the deductible you choose, among other factors. If you’re interested in finding out more information on Mazda’s warranty options, you’ll need to reach out to a local dealer for a quote.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

Extended warranties can offer confidence on the road, but it can be challenging to decide if they’re the best choice for your Mazda vehicle. A Mazda extended warranty is aimed at saving money, so let’s go over the average repair costs and reliability for a Mazda collected from RepairPal data.

Repair Costs & Reliability

Vehicle Model Repair Typical Cost Mazda 3 Serpentine belt replacement $105 to $125 Mazda CX-7 Air conditioning compressor replacement $622 to $910 Mazda CX-7 Turbocharger replacement $ 1,746 to $2,527 Mazda CX-9 Transmission filter and fluid change $1 73 to $193

On average, Mazda repairs cost a total of $462 annually, placing the manufacturer fifth out of 32 car brands, according to RepairPal. In terms of reliability, RepairPal has given Mazda a 4.0 out of 5.0 and noted that Mazda vehicles have fewer severe repairs compared to the average. J.D. Power also has given the manufacturer multiple Dependability awards in the past decade.

What Mazda Warranty Coverage Do You Already Have?

Now that we’ve established the pros and cons of a Mazda extended warranty, what types of coverage might you already have with your factory warranty or Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) warranty? Keep in mind that we encourage you to consider a vehicle service contract before your factory warranty expires. This can reduce the overall cost of your vehicle service contract and make sure you’re always protected from unexpected repairs costs.

Mazda’s Factory Warranty Coverage

A Mazda warranty offers a comprehensive New-Vehicle Limited warranty with every new vehicle, which includes bumper-to-bumper protection and lasts three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Mazda also offers a Powertrain Limited warranty with its factory coverage plans, which lasts five years or 60,000 miles. Both plans include 24/7 roadside assistance for the vehicle’s first three years of service or 36,000 miles.

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Coverage

After any remaining warranty expires from the original coverage plan, a CPO limited vehicle warranty covers 12 months/12,000 miles. If the CPO Mazda didn’t have a remaining warranty, your limited warranty starts upon purchasing the vehicle, like many used car warranties.

Mazda’s CPO coverage also includes a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty mirroring the coverage in the Mazda factory powertrain warranty. However, the powertrain coverage begins with the original owner’s purchase date. For example, if you purchase a four-year-old Mazda with 60,000 miles, the CPO warranty only lasts for an additional three years/40,000 miles.

How Much Does a Mazda Extended Warranty Cost?

As with most manufacturers, Mazda extended warranty costs can fluctuate based on several factors. It’s best to give your local Mazda dealership a call to find out exactly what a servicing contract will cost you.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

It’s important to know you have other options beyond the dealer-backed warranty, Mazda or otherwise. There are many reputable extended car warranty companies out there to choose from. Third-party providers can skirt around issues like Mazda’s limited dealership numbers or its limited plan options.

Mazda Extended Warranty Endurance Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date Date of purchase Anytime Anytime Term Length Varies 15 years/200,000 miles 10 years/250,000 miles Number of Plans 2 5 5 Deductible $0 or $100 $0, $50, $100, or $200 $0, $50, $100, or $200 Transferable Yes Yes Yes Repair Locations Mazda dealerships only Over 350,000 covered repair shops Over 30,000 covered repair shops Quotes Process Contact your local Mazda dealer Get Quote Get Quote

