New Mazda Carbon Edition Vehicles to Feature Unique Trim Accents

New Carbon edition models are on the way for the 2021 Mazda CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda6. The “carbon” part is the Polymetal Gray exterior paint with black accents, which is a good choice on Mazda’s part. That shade of gray looks sharp on the current MX-5 Miata.

While more information is forthcoming, here is what we know so far about the new Mazda Carbon Edition vehicles.

Mazda Carbon Edition Treatments

Carbon Edition Mazdas receive black alloy wheels and gloss black mirrors. Red leather seats with red stitching will offset the Polymetal Gray exterior. All Carbon Edition vehicles come with Apple CarPlay, Andriod Auto, and a Bose Premium Stereo.

Most of Mazda’s i-Activsense safety features, such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go, and Smart Brake Support will come standard.

Mazda Carbon Edition family. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Pricing Info

Pricing information is forthcoming along with additional information on the specific features for the Mazda Carbon Edition vehicles. According to Mazda, the Carbon Edition vehicles are a way for owners to express their individuality.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.