2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock: Just a Freight Train Coming Your Way!

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is the epitome of Detroit Muscle. In typical Dodge fashion, this unique Challenger is among the fastest and most powerful cars on this rotating ball we call Earth. And in typical Dodge fashion, the starting price tag (just under $80,000) is pretty good considering the impressive performance.

Challenger SRT Super Stock: Power & Specs

Under the hood is the engine we have come to associate more with these cars than any other: the 6.2-liter Hemi high-output V8. The Hemi plant, complete with new powertrain calibrations, spits out 807 horsepower. With four stick-like-glue Nitto NT05R drag radials (315/40R18), the Challenger SRT Super Stock hits 60 in 3.25 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds.

“Spinning isn’t winning,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “There are a million jokes about bright colors, loud exhausts, and racing stripes that make your car faster, but there is one sure thing – your car is only as fast as your tires.”

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Get a Grip!

Kuniskis spoke to journalists about the new Challenger SRT Super Stock on July 30th during an event hosted by the Midwest Automotive Media Association. During the virtual session, he explained how the Charger and Challenger will always be designed with horsepower at the forefront. However, to use that power effectively, the rest of the vehicle needs to be on point.

“Tire grip for our Dodge/SRT cars is incredibly important,” Kuniskis said. “This is also why we have made the changes we have to the braking and suspension, so it’s better for drivers at the track.”

Photo: FCA US LLC.

Challenger SRT Super Stock: The Goods

The Challenger SRT Super Stock comes from the factory with a Bilstein adaptive-damping suspension, all-aluminum Brembo four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors, and an asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive ratio. The 18-by-11-inch wheels in a Low Gloss Granite finish make a nice final touch.

“The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock gives our weekend warriors the ability to upgrade to 18-inch drag radials without having to spend a ton of money on changing out brakes and suspension components,” Kuniskis explained. “The racing community has figured out very quickly that this package is a hot setup.”

Photo: FCA US LLC.

Pricing & Availability

Dealer orders will open later in August for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock. Production will begin this fall at FCA’s Brampton Assembly Plant. Dealerships should begin receiving the cars yet this year. Starting MSRP is $79,595 excluding destination.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.