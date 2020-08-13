2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line: Dig That New Fastback Profile!

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is a sleek and sporty compact sedan. It seems, these days, the hits keep coming for Hyundai. Earlier this year, we drove the new Sonata and were impressed at the level of refinement versus its modest price tag. The 2020 Santa Fe is another winner, returning above-average fuel economy for us during a week-long test drive.

Whatever spices they are putting in the cafeteria food over at Hyundai, it’s working. If it gets us more cars like the new Sonata and now, the 2021 Elantra N Line, then I might encourage them to take a second helping.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line: Styling & Design

The exterior styling is called “Parametric Dynamics,” which emphasizes a lower but wider stance. The Elantra N Line is more athletic versus the “normal” model, as evidenced by the fastback design. Down the side of the Elantra N Line are arrow-style creases to suggest forward motion. The 18-inch allow wheels, various gloss black treatments, N Line rear diffuser, and chrome exhaust tips are all nice touches.

The inside is more performance-inspired as well. Drivers are treated to a leather-wrapped steering wheel with metallic elements, a gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts, alloy pedals, and sport seats with leather bolsters.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor Company.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Powertrain

Under the hood is a 1.6-liter GDI turbo engine that creates 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. Drivers can opt for a seven-speed Hyundai Double Clutch Transmission or a six-speed manual. To provide additional balance and control, Hyundai engineers revised the multi-link independent rear suspension and added larger front brake rotors.

Interestingly enough, a new Elantra Hybrid is also on the way (the first Elantra hybrid in over a decade). The permanent-magnet electric motor will deliver 32 kW, powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery with a 1.32 kWh capacity (under the rear seats). The 1.6-liter GDI engine combines with the electric motor to deliver a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft. of torque.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line. Photo: Hyundai Motor Company.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Availability

After the Elantra N Line arrives in December, Hyundai plans to release the Sonata N Line (which we cannot wait to see). The Elantra Hybrid will go on sale in Korea during the third quarter of 2020; sales in global markets will soon follow.

