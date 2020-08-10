Mitsubishi to Launch a Lineup of New Vehicles for 2021. Here is a Quick Look!

Between now and the second quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. will launch three significantly revised vehicles and one wholly redesigned vehicle. The automaker also stated the 2021 model lineup will include Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection as standard equipment.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

As for the wholly redesigned vehicle, that will be the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. The automaker says it will be the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S. when it arrives next year. More details are expected during the global launch event in early 2021.

2021 Outlander Sport

In the fall of this year as a 2021 model, the Outlander Sport will see an increase in standard equipment offerings. The Outlander Sport is an essential vehicle for Mitsubishi. It’s their best-selling model, and recently ranked in the top three in the 2020 J.D. Power IQS study in the Small SUV class.

2021 Outlander PHEV

The 2021 Outlander PHEV, scheduled to go on sale in the fall of 2020, will see a considerable upgrade to the vehicle’s standard equipment package. Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to drive the 2020 Outlander PHEV and were pleasantly surprised.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Photo: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage & Mirage G4

The Mirage and Mirage G4 will receive a significant exterior redesign. Both will go on sale in the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Eclipse Cross

The 2022 Eclipse Cross will hit the market in early 2021 with a styling refresh and a new infotainment system.

Born and raised in the Motor City by an autoworker’s family, Michael Turashoff has a love of cars woven into his DNA. Michael is a professional content creator, marketing expert, and successful entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.

Photos & Source: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.