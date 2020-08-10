Should You Purchase a Hyundai Extended Warranty? (2020)

Hyundai’s vehicle service contract builds on its factory warranty with three plan options.

The extended warranty includes sought-after coverage, like tech system protection.

Compare the Hyundai extended warranty against our recommended third-party providers.

Hyundai, a trusted manufacturer for American drivers, is already known for providing “America’s Best Warranty” with each of its new vehicles. However, we would like to discuss whether the Hyundai extended warranty can also be considered “America’s Best.”

An extended auto warranty can grant you peace of mind while on the road. If you’re especially fond of your Hyundai vehicle and don’t plan on trading it in anytime soon, Hyundai’s extended warranty coverage ensures that a plan is in place for unexpected repairs. An extended warranty also puts money back in your pocket when confronted with costly repair costs.

Manufacturer warranties are a great jumping-off point for your extended warranty research, but also be aware third-party providers can present more flexible protection plans and payment options. We’ve reviewed the best extended warranty companies across key categories, including affordability, coverage quality, and more. Fill out the form below to get a quote from our top providers.

Does Hyundai Offer an Extended Warranty?

Like most manufacturers, Hyundai offers a brand-backed vehicle service contract, or extended car warranty. The Hyundai extended warranty provides 10 years or 100,000 miles of protection.

Hyundai’s extended protection is called the Hyundai Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract (VSC). Quite a mouthful, we know. However, you’re not interested in the warranty’s difficult pronunciation – you’re interested in what it includes. Let’s talk about the protection plans.

Hyundai offers three tiers of protection: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain. All three tiers include the cost of parts and labor, meaning you’ll only be responsible for the deductible at the repair shop. The most comprehensive Hyundai extended warranty, the Platinum tier, covers most major systems, including steering, brakes, and CV boots. It also includes software-based systems like the navigation, audio, and other high-tigh components.

Hyunda’s Gold plan is a mid-level contract that includes protection for climate control, shocks, and front and rear suspension. This plan also covers your fuel and electrical systems. Finally, Hyundai’s Powertrain option covers the basics, protecting your engine, transmission, and drive axle.

Additional Perks

Alongside the Hyundai extended warranty are free services and reimbursements included with each plan. With a Hyundai Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract, you also get:

Transferable coverage

Authentic Hyundai parts

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement up to $35 a day, for up to 10 days

Trip interruption coverage up to $200 a day, for up to five days

Towing services to the nearest Hyundai dealership or authorized facility

What is Not Covered by a Hyundai Extended Warranty?

With any extended car warranty, there are specific exclusions that apply. Hyundai does not cover:

Mechanical breakdowns caused by poor maintenance or pre-existing issues

Mechanical breakdowns covered by your Hyundai vehicle’s factory warranty

Mechanical breakdowns caused by an accident, collision, vandalism, or weather-related damage

Also, your Hyundai vehicle must have one month and 1,000 miles remaining on its New Vehicle Limited Warranted to be eligible for extended coverage.

There might also be plan-specific exclusions with any of Hyundai’s three coverage options. Often, car manufacturers are clear about what they do cover, but not what they don’t. Make sure to ask your Hyundai dealer about any other exclusions that might come into play. If you’re unhappy with your extended warranty purchase, you can get a full refund from your Hyundai dealer within sixty days.

Do You Need Hyundai Extended Warranty Coverage?

To best answer that question, we need to review average repair costs, Hyundai’s reliability, and what coverage you already have. These three factors will help you determine what repair issues you may be at risk for as well as what existing plan you have in place for said repairs.

Hyundai’s Reliability

According to RepairPal.com, a trusted car repair website dedicated to cost-effective vehicle servicing, Hyundai ranks fourth out of all 32 car brands sold in the United States. In numerical terms, they gave Hyundai four out of five stars for its reliability.

Additional data from the site pointed out that Hyundai vehicles sustain an average of 0.3 visits to a repair shop per year, compared to the 0.4 national average. On top of that, only 10 percent of those repairs constituted a “severe issue.”

To us, Hyundai seems like a dependable vehicle choice. This sentiment is reflected by the many Dependability awards presented to Hyundai by J. D. Power over the years.

Average Hyundai Repair Costs

Say your Hyundai does need a repair. What does a typical repair or replacement cost look like? All data below comes from RepairPal.com.

Hyundai Model Repair Typical Cost Hyundai Genesis PCM repair $1,070 – $1,125 Hyundai Santa Fe Crankshaft position sensor replacement $126 – $206 Hyundai Sonata EGR valve replacement $ $202 – $283

Annually, average Hyundai repair costs total $468, around 25 percent less than the national average.

What Coverage Do You Already Have?

You might be asking, what does a car warranty cover already? Some warranties begin when your factory warranty expires, while others overlap with your present coverage. Considering this stipulation, you should review what your warranty covers now.

“America’s Best Warranty”

Hyundai provides the longest limited powertrain warranty in the industry, extending up to 10 years or 100,000 miles, clearly earning its title. Alongside the powertrain warranty, Hyundai covers:

2012-2019 Lifetime Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty

Seven-year/ Unlimited miles Anti-Perforation warranty

Five-year/ Unlimited miles 24-hour roadside assistance

One-year/12,000 miles Replacement Parts and Accessories Limited Warranty

Five-year/60,000 miles New Limited Vehicle Warranty, your bumper-to-bumper warranty

All of these warranties are transferable to a private party except the Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty.

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

With your CPO Hyundai, the vehicle comes with the remainder of the five-year/60,000 miles New Limited Warranty as well as:

Rental car reimbursement

24-hour roadside assistance for ten years (unlimited mileage)

10-year/100,000 miles Powertrain warranty that begins at your Hyundai’s in-service date

If you want to know more in-depth information about your coverage, check out our Hyundai warranty review.

How Much is a Hyundai Extended Warranty?

It’s best to contact your local Hyundai dealer to find out the exact price of what a Hyundai extended warranty will cost you. Prices can vary based on your vehicle model, year, and prior coverage. According to Endurance, an extended warranty provider, vehicle service contracts will cost between $350 and $700 annually. However, let’s discuss the figures we do know, including Hyundai’s deductible options and payment plans.

Hyundai’s vehicle service contracts come with two deductible options: $0 and $100. Choosing a lower deductible often results in higher premiums and vice versa.

Hyundai also offers a monthly payment option when you include the warranty’s price with your auto pricing. However, we caution against rolling both into one because you end up paying interest.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

People often forget that there are extended coverage options beyond what a manufacturer offers. A third-party warranty still provides all the great coverage you’re looking for while often doing so with more flexible options. Third-party warranties are also appealing to those with an older vehicle or who have a favorite repair shop.

To show you how Hyundai’s warranty stacks up against two reputable extended car warranty companies, Endurance and CARCHEX, we’ve created the chart below.

Hyundai Extended Warranty Endurance Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date Date of purchase Anytime Anytime Term Length Varies 15 years/200,000 miles 10 years/250,000 miles Number of Plans 3 5 5 Deductible $0 or $100 $0, $50, $100, or $200 $0, $50, $100, or $200 Transferable Yes, excluding the Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty Yes Yes Repair Locations Hyundai dealerships and approved facilities Over 350,000 covered repair shops Over 30,000 covered repair shops Quotes Process Contact your local Hyundai dealer Get Quote Get Quote

Learn more about these providers in our complete Endurance review and CARCHEX review. To get started on finding the best extended warranty for you, get a free quote for your vehicle.